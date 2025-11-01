List of Greenhouse Gases

Greenhouse gases: When we talk about global warming or climate change, the term greenhouse gases comes up a lot. But what exactly are these gases, and why do they matter so much? In simple words, greenhouse gases are those gases in the Earth’s atmosphere that trap heat. Think of our planet like a giant greenhouse; sunlight enters easily, but some of the heat gets trapped inside. This natural process keeps the Earth warm enough to support life. However, human activities like burning coal, oil, and gas, cutting down forests, and certain farming practices have increased the amount of these gases, trapping too much heat. This leads to a rise in global temperatures, melting ice caps, rising sea levels, and more extreme weather events. Understanding which gases cause this effect is important so that we can take steps to reduce them and protect our planet for the future.

Major Greenhouse Gases and Their Effects 1. Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) Carbon dioxide is the most well-known greenhouse gas. It is released when we burn fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas for electricity, transportation, and industry. Deforestation also adds to CO₂ levels because trees that absorb carbon dioxide are being cut down. Although it's a naturally occurring gas, its excessive buildup from human activities is a major cause of global warming. 2. Methane (CH₄) Methane is a very powerful greenhouse gas, even though it stays in the atmosphere for a shorter time compared to carbon dioxide. It traps much more heat per molecule. It is released during the production and transport of coal, oil, and natural gas, as well as from livestock farming and landfills. Rice cultivation and waste decomposition also add methane to the air.

3. Nitrous Oxide (N₂O) Nitrous oxide mainly comes from agricultural activities, such as using chemical fertilizers and animal manure. It also escapes from industrial processes and the burning of fossil fuels. Even though it exists in smaller quantities compared to CO₂, it has a much stronger warming effect on the atmosphere. 4. Water Vapour (H₂O) Water vapour is the most abundant greenhouse gas and a part of the natural cycle. It doesn’t directly cause climate change, but acts as a feedback. When the Earth’s temperature rises, more water evaporates, which increases the amount of water vapour in the atmosphere, trapping even more heat. 5. Ozone (O₃) Ozone plays a dual role. In the upper atmosphere, it protects life on Earth by blocking harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun. But at the surface level, it becomes a greenhouse gas and a pollutant that contributes to warming. Ground-level ozone forms when pollutants from vehicles and industries react with sunlight.