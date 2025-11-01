Input Devices: In today’s digital age, computers have become an essential part of our daily lives. Whether it’s for studying, working, gaming, or entertainment, we constantly use different devices to interact with computers. These devices, known as input devices, are the tools that help us give commands or enter data into the system. In simple words, an input device is any hardware component that allows users to feed information into a computer. Without these devices, a computer cannot receive instructions or process information. From the traditional keyboard and mouse to advanced touchscreens and scanners, input devices play a major role in making computers user-friendly and efficient. Check out:List of Shortcut Keys in Computer List of Input Devices Below is a complete list of common input devices along with their functions.

1. Keyboard The keyboard is one of the most common input devices. It consists of keys for letters, numbers, and functions. Users can type commands, write text, or enter data. It’s similar to a typewriter but connected to a computer. 2. Mouse The mouse helps move the cursor or pointer on the computer screen. It allows users to click, drag, and select items easily. Optical and wireless mice are the most popular types used today. 3. Touchpad Mostly found on laptops, a touchpad acts like a mouse. Users can move their fingers on the pad to control the cursor, click, or scroll through pages. 4. Joystick A joystick is mainly used for gaming and controlling machines. It helps move objects or characters in different directions. It’s also used in simulations and aircraft control systems. 5. Scanner A scanner is used to convert physical documents or photos into digital form. It captures images and saves them on a computer for editing or storage.

6. Microphone A microphone allows users to input sound or voice into the computer. It’s used for voice recording, online meetings, and voice commands. 7. Webcam A webcam captures live images and videos. It’s commonly used for video calls, online classes, and streaming. 8. Touchscreen A touchscreen combines both input and output features. By touching the screen with a finger or stylus, users can control applications, type, or navigate easily. 9. Light Pen A light pen is a pointing device used with graphic screens. It allows users to draw or select items directly on the display. 10. Graphics Tablet Artists and designers use a graphics tablet to create digital artwork. The tablet comes with a pen that senses pressure and movement for precise drawing. 11. Barcode Reader A barcode reader scans the black and white lines on a product (barcode) to identify information such as price or item number. It’s mostly used in supermarkets and stores.