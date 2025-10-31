List of Shortcut Keys in Computer

Shortcut keys in computer: Computers have become an essential part of our daily lives, whether it is for school projects, office work, or just browsing the internet. But did you know you can save a lot of time by using keyboard shortcut keys instead of a mouse?
Shortcut keys are simple key combinations that perform specific actions quickly. For example, instead of going through several menus to copy and paste something, you can just press Ctrl + C to copy and Ctrl + V to paste. It’s that easy!
These shortcuts make your work faster, smoother, and more efficient. Whether you are typing a document, designing something, or managing files, knowing the right shortcuts can make a big difference. In this article, we’ll go through the most commonly used computer shortcut keys for Windows that every user should know, from basic text editing to advanced functions.
Check out: What is the Full Form of PDF?
Basic Shortcut Keys
|
Shortcut Key
|
Function
|
Ctrl + C
|
Copy selected text or item
|
Ctrl + V
|
Paste copied text or item
|
Ctrl + X
|
Cut selected text or item
|
Ctrl + Z
|
Undo the last action
|
Ctrl + Y
|
Redo the last undone action
|
Ctrl + A
|
Select all text or items in a document or window
|
Ctrl + S
|
Save the current document or file
|
Ctrl + P
|
Print the current page or document
|
Alt + F4
|
Close the current window or program
|
Ctrl + N
|
Open a new document or window
Windows Shortcut Keys
|
Shortcut Key
|
Function
|
Windows + D
|
Show or hide the desktop
|
Windows + E
|
Open File Explorer
|
Windows + L
|
Lock your computer
|
Windows + M
|
Minimize all open windows
|
Windows + R
|
Open the Run dialog box
|
Windows + Tab
|
Switch between open apps using Task View
|
Alt + Tab
|
Switch between open applications quickly
|
Ctrl + Shift + Esc
|
Open Task Manager directly
Browser Shortcut Keys
|
Shortcut Key
|
Function
|
Ctrl + T
|
Open a new tab
|
Ctrl + W
|
Close the current tab
|
Ctrl + Shift + T
|
Reopen the last closed tab
|
Ctrl + Tab
|
Move to the next tab
|
Ctrl + Shift + Tab
|
Move to the previous tab
|
Ctrl + L or Alt + D
|
Highlight the address bar
|
Ctrl + H
|
Open browsing history
|
Ctrl + J
|
Open downloads page
MS Word Shortcut Keys
|
Shortcut Key
|
Function
|
Ctrl + B
|
Bold selected text
|
Ctrl + I
|
Italicize selected text
|
Ctrl + U
|
Underline selected text
|
Ctrl + F
|
Find a word or phrase in the document
|
Ctrl + H
|
Find and replace words
|
Ctrl + Home
|
Move to the beginning of the document
|
Ctrl + End
|
Move to the end of the document
|
Ctrl + Shift + L
|
Create a bullet list
|
Ctrl + Enter
|
Insert a page break
Excel Shortcut Keys
|
Shortcut Key
|
Function
|
Ctrl + Space
|
Select the entire column
|
Shift + Space
|
Select entire row
|
Ctrl + Arrow Keys
|
Jump to the edge of the data region
|
Ctrl + Shift + "+"
|
Insert new cell or row
|
Ctrl + "-"
|
Delete selected cell or row
|
F2
|
Edit the selected cell
|
Ctrl + 1
|
Format cells dialog box
Why You Should Learn Shortcut Keys?
Learning computer shortcut keys saves a lot of time, especially when you use your system daily. It helps reduce mouse usage, minimizes strain, and improves workflow speed. Even if you forget one or two shortcuts, practicing regularly will make them second nature. These small tricks can make a big difference in productivity, whether you’re a student, office worker, or freelancer.
Check out: What is the Full Form of USB?
Conclusion
Shortcut keys are like hidden power tools on your keyboard. Once you get used to them, you will realize how much faster and smoother your work becomes. They not only save time but also make multitasking a lot easier.
So, start with a few basic ones, use them daily, and soon you will be navigating your computer like a pro.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation