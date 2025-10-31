List of Shortcut Keys in Computer

Shortcut keys in computer: Computers have become an essential part of our daily lives, whether it is for school projects, office work, or just browsing the internet. But did you know you can save a lot of time by using keyboard shortcut keys instead of a mouse?

Shortcut keys are simple key combinations that perform specific actions quickly. For example, instead of going through several menus to copy and paste something, you can just press Ctrl + C to copy and Ctrl + V to paste. It’s that easy!

These shortcuts make your work faster, smoother, and more efficient. Whether you are typing a document, designing something, or managing files, knowing the right shortcuts can make a big difference. In this article, we’ll go through the most commonly used computer shortcut keys for Windows that every user should know, from basic text editing to advanced functions.