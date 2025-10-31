List of Shortcut Keys in Computer

CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
Shortcut keys in computers help users work faster by performing actions like copy, paste, save, or switch between apps using just a few key combinations. They make tasks easier, save time, and reduce the need for using a mouse. Common shortcuts include Ctrl + C for copy, Ctrl + V for paste, Alt + Tab for switching windows, and Windows + L for locking your computer. Whether you are using Word, Excel, or a browser, learning shortcut keys improves speed, accuracy, and overall productivity.

Shortcut Keys in Computer
Shortcut Keys in Computer

Shortcut keys in computer: Computers have become an essential part of our daily lives, whether it is for school projects, office work, or just browsing the internet. But did you know you can save a lot of time by using keyboard shortcut keys instead of a mouse? 

Shortcut keys are simple key combinations that perform specific actions quickly. For example, instead of going through several menus to copy and paste something, you can just press Ctrl + C to copy and Ctrl + V to paste. It’s that easy! 

These shortcuts make your work faster, smoother, and more efficient. Whether you are typing a document, designing something, or managing files, knowing the right shortcuts can make a big difference. In this article, we’ll go through the most commonly used computer shortcut keys for Windows that every user should know, from basic text editing to advanced functions.

Basic Shortcut Keys

Shortcut Key

Function

Ctrl + C

Copy selected text or item

Ctrl + V

Paste copied text or item

Ctrl + X

Cut selected text or item

Ctrl + Z

Undo the last action

Ctrl + Y

Redo the last undone action

Ctrl + A

Select all text or items in a document or window

Ctrl + S

Save the current document or file

Ctrl + P

Print the current page or document

Alt + F4

Close the current window or program

Ctrl + N

Open a new document or window

Windows Shortcut Keys

Shortcut Key

Function

Windows + D

Show or hide the desktop

Windows + E

Open File Explorer

Windows + L

Lock your computer

Windows + M

Minimize all open windows

Windows + R

Open the Run dialog box

Windows + Tab

Switch between open apps using Task View

Alt + Tab

Switch between open applications quickly

Ctrl + Shift + Esc

Open Task Manager directly

Browser Shortcut Keys

Shortcut Key

Function

Ctrl + T

Open a new tab

Ctrl + W

Close the current tab

Ctrl + Shift + T

Reopen the last closed tab

Ctrl + Tab

Move to the next tab

Ctrl + Shift + Tab

Move to the previous tab

Ctrl + L or Alt + D

Highlight the address bar

Ctrl + H

Open browsing history

Ctrl + J

Open downloads page

MS Word Shortcut Keys

Shortcut Key

Function

Ctrl + B

Bold selected text

Ctrl + I

Italicize selected text

Ctrl + U

Underline selected text

Ctrl + F

Find a word or phrase in the document

Ctrl + H

Find and replace words

Ctrl + Home

Move to the beginning of the document

Ctrl + End

Move to the end of the document

Ctrl + Shift + L

Create a bullet list

Ctrl + Enter

Insert a page break

Excel Shortcut Keys

Shortcut Key

Function

Ctrl + Space

Select the entire column

Shift + Space

Select entire row

Ctrl + Arrow Keys

Jump to the edge of the data region

Ctrl + Shift + "+"

Insert new cell or row

Ctrl + "-"

Delete selected cell or row

F2

Edit the selected cell

Ctrl + 1

Format cells dialog box

Why You Should Learn Shortcut Keys?

Learning computer shortcut keys saves a lot of time, especially when you use your system daily. It helps reduce mouse usage, minimizes strain, and improves workflow speed. Even if you forget one or two shortcuts, practicing regularly will make them second nature. These small tricks can make a big difference in productivity, whether you’re a student, office worker, or freelancer.

Conclusion

Shortcut keys are like hidden power tools on your keyboard. Once you get used to them, you will realize how much faster and smoother your work becomes. They not only save time but also make multitasking a lot easier. 

So, start with a few basic ones, use them daily, and soon you will be navigating your computer like a pro.

