RMLAU Result 2025 OUT at rmlau.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Odd Semester Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 10, 2025, 10:52 IST

RMLAU Result 2025 OUT: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) declared the results of various UG courses on its official website- rmlau.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University results 2025.

RMLAU Result 2025: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) has recently released the odd semester results of various UG courses like BA, BSc, and BCom. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- rmlau.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the AvadhUniversity results 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and diploma programs. The students can check their RMLAU Results on the official exam portal of the University- rmlau.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check RMLAU Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG, PG and diploma courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RMLAU Results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rmlau.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Online’ segment and click on ‘Marksheet’ option available there.

Step 3: Click on ‘View Result 2025’.

Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Select your collage and click on ‘View Result’ option given against it.

Step 6: Enter the roll number and press the ‘Show Result’ button.

Step 7: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check Avadh University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

BA 1st Semester

 Click here

BSc 1st Semester

 Click here

BCom 1st Semester

Click here

BA 5th Semester

Click here

BSc 5th Semester

Click here

BCom 5th Semester

Click here

BA 3rd Semester

Click here

BSc 3rd Semester

Click here

BCom 3rd Semester

Click here

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University: Highlights

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU), commonly known as Avadh University, is situated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 1975 and is governed by the Bihar State University Act 1976. In 1993-94, the university was renamed as Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya, in memory of Dr. Rammanohar Lohia. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Avadh University presently offers various UG, PG, and other courses in Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Commerce & Management, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Paramedical, Faculty of Home Science.

Presently, RMLAU has 134 degree colleges affiliated with it spread over the various zones: Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Ayodhya district, Bahraich, Balrampur, Barabanki, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Gonda, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sultanpur.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University: Highlights

University Name

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University 

Established

1975

Location

Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh

RMLAU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

