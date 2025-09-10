RMLAU Result 2025 OUT at rmlau.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Odd Semester Marksheet

RMLAU Result 2025: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) has recently released the odd semester results of various UG courses like BA, BSc, and BCom. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- rmlau.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the AvadhUniversity results 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and diploma programs. The students can check their RMLAU Results on the official exam portal of the University- rmlau.ac.in. RMLAU Result 2025 Click here

How to Check RMLAU Result s 2025. Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG, PG and diploma courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RMLAU Results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rmlau.ac.in Step 2: Select ‘Online’ segment and click on ‘Marksheet’ option available there. Step 3: Click on ‘View Result 2025’. Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 5: Select your collage and click on ‘View Result’ option given against it. Step 6: Enter the roll number and press the ‘Show Result’ button. Step 7: Result will appear on the screen. Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check Avadh University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Results for various examinations.

Course Result Links BA 1st Semester Click here BSc 1st Semester Click here BCom 1st Semester Click here BA 5th Semester Click here BSc 5th Semester Click here BCom 5th Semester Click here BA 3rd Semester Click here BSc 3rd Semester Click here BCom 3rd Semester Click here Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University: Highlights Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU), commonly known as Avadh University, is situated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 1975 and is governed by the Bihar State University Act 1976. In 1993-94, the university was renamed as Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya, in memory of Dr. Rammanohar Lohia. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Avadh University presently offers various UG, PG, and other courses in Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Commerce & Management, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Paramedical, Faculty of Home Science.