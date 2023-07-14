Food Security in India: Chapter 4 of Class 9 NCERT Economics, "Food Security in India," delves into the concept of food security, its significance in India, and the various government initiatives aimed at ensuring food availability, accessibility, and affordability for all. It provides an insightful analysis of the challenges faced by the country in achieving food security and highlights the role of technology and sustainable agriculture in addressing these issues. Get ready to test your knowledge and deepen your understanding of this chapter!

CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Economics Chapter 4 -Food Security in India

Welcome to the chapter "Food Security in India". This set of multiple-choice questions focuses on providing a comprehensive understanding of the concept of food security, emphasizing its significance in the Indian context. It explores the factors that contribute to food security, such as availability, accessibility, and affordability. The chapter also discusses various government initiatives and programs aimed at ensuring food security, including the Public Distribution System (PDS) and the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Additionally, it highlights the importance of sustainable agriculture and technology in achieving long-term food security in India.

15 MCQs on Chapter 4 - Food Security in India

1. What does food security imply?

a) Availability of food only

b) Access to food at all times

c) Affordability of food for all

d) Nutritious food for everyone

2. Which of the following is not a component of food security?

a) Availability

b) Affordability

c) Accessibility

d) Sustainability

3. Which organization is responsible for maintaining buffer stock of food grains in India?

a) Food Corporation of India (FCI)

b) World Trade Organization (WTO)

c) National Food Security Act (NFSA)

d) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

4. Which scheme provides food grains at subsidized rates to the economically weaker sections of society in India?

a) Mid-Day Meal Scheme

b) Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)

c) National Food Security Mission (NFSM)

d) Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)

5. Which state in India first launched the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) for providing food security to the poorest of the poor?

a) Kerala

b) Maharashtra

c) Rajashtan

d) Uttar Pradesh

6. Which of the following is not a method to increase agricultural production?

a) Crop rotation

b) Organic farming

c) Genetically modified crops

d) Minimizing the use of fertilizers

7. The Green Revolution in India focused on improving the production of:

a) Wheat and rice

b) Pulses and oilseeds

c) Fruits and vegetables

d) Millets and sorghum

8. Which organization is responsible for implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in India?

a) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

b) Food Corporation of India (FCI)

c) Ministry of Education (MoE)

d) Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

9. What does Minimum Support Price (MSP) refer to?

a) The price at which farmers sell their produce in the market

b) The price at which the government purchases crops from farmers

c) The price at which food grains are sold in fair price shops

d) The price at which exports of agricultural products are allowed

10. Which of the following is an example of a food surplus state in India?

a) Bihar

b) Punjab

c) Jharkhand

d) Odisha

11. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) was established in which year?

a) 1947

b) 1955

c) 1965

d) 1975

12. Which state has the highest production of rice in India?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Punjab

d) West Bengal

13. Which of the following is not a challenge to food security in India?

a) Poverty and inequality

b) Climate change and natural disasters

c) Lack of technological advancements in agriculture

d) Inadequate storage and transportation facilities

14. The National Food Security Act (NFSA) was passed in India in which year?

a) 2001

b) 2005

c) 2010

d) 2013

15. What is the objective of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme?

a) To provide free education to children in rural areas

b) To provide healthcare facilities to pregnant women

c) To improve the nutritional status of children below the age of six

d) To promote women empowerment in rural areas

ANSWER KEY

1. b) Access to food at all times

2. d) Sustainability

3. a) Food Corporation of India (FCI)

4. b) Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)

5. c) Rajasthan

6. d) Minimizing the use of fertilizers

7. a) Wheat and rice

8. c) Ministry of Education (MoE)

9. b) The price at which the government purchases crops from farmers

10. b) Punjab

11. c) 1965

12. d) West Bengal

13. c) Lack of technological advancements in agriculture

14. d) 2013

15. c) To improve the nutritional status of children below the age of six

