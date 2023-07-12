CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Economics Chapter 3 - Poverty as a Challenge

Poverty as a Challenge: Chapter 3 of Class 9 NCERT Economics, "Poverty as a Challenge," delves into the issue of poverty and its impact on society. The chapter explores the causes and consequences of poverty, discusses various poverty alleviation programs, and highlights the importance of inclusive growth and sustainable development to address this social challenge. Get ready to test your knowledge and deepen your understanding of this chapter!

Welcome to the chapter "Poverty as a Challenge". This set of multiple-choice questions focuses on understanding the multifaceted nature of poverty and its implications. The chapter explores the causes of poverty, such as lack of education, unemployment, and unequal distribution of resources. It discusses the consequences of poverty, including inadequate healthcare, malnutrition, and social exclusion. The chapter also examines poverty alleviation programs initiated by the government, such as rural employment schemes and social security measures. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of inclusive growth, equitable distribution of resources, and sustainable development to address the challenge of poverty effectively.

1. What is the most common measure used to identify the poor in India?

a) Income level

b) Educational background

c) Occupation

d) Age

2. What is the poverty line?

a) The line that separates the rich and the poor

b) The line that represents the average income of a country

c) The minimum level of income required to meet basic needs

d) The maximum level of income beyond which one is considered wealthy

3. Which of the following is NOT a cause of poverty?

a) Lack of education and skills

b) Unemployment

c) Unequal distribution of resources

d) Access to healthcare facilities

4. Which state in India has the highest poverty rate?

a) Maharashtra

b) Kerala

c) Bihar

d) Gujarat

5. What is the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) aimed at?

a) Reducing poverty by providing employment opportunities in rural areas

b) Providing free education to children from poor families

c) Promoting industrial growth in urban areas

d) Ensuring equal distribution of land among the poor

6. What is the purpose of the Public Distribution System (PDS)?

a) Providing healthcare facilities to the poor

b) Promoting education among the poor

c) Distributing essential food items to the poor at subsidized rates

d) Creating employment opportunities for the poor

7. Which of the following is a direct measure of poverty?

a) Literacy rate

b) Unemployment rate

c) Infant mortality rate

d) Poverty ratio

8. What is the Human Development Index (HDI) used for?

a) Measuring the income level of individuals

b) Identifying the causes of poverty

c) Evaluating the overall development of a country

d) Assessing the quality of education in a region

9. Which of the following is an example of a poverty alleviation program in India?

a) Mid-day meal scheme

b) Aadhaar card registration

c) Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

d) Make in India campaign

10. What is the role of education in poverty alleviation?

a) It ensures equal distribution of resources

b) It provides employment opportunities for the poor

c) It increases the poverty rate

d) It helps in acquiring skills and improving income levels

11. What does the term "vulnerable groups" refer to?

a) Groups of people who are at risk of falling into poverty

b) Groups of people who are responsible for causing poverty

c) Groups of people who are unaffected by poverty

d) Groups of people who are wealthy and privileged

12. Which of the following is NOT a dimension of poverty?

a) Income poverty

b) Health poverty

c) Education poverty

d) Social poverty

13. Which state in India has the lowest poverty rate?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Maharashtra

c) Kerela

d) Odisha

14. What is the significance of self-help groups (SHGs) in poverty alleviation?

a) They provide financial assistance to the rich

b) They promote unity among the poor

c) They increase the dependency of the poor on others

d) They exploit the poor for their own benefit

15. What is the role of the government in poverty alleviation?

a) Providing direct cash transfers to the poor

b) Offering free healthcare to the poor

c) Implementing policies and programs to reduce poverty

d) Leaving poverty alleviation solely to non-governmental organizations

ANSWER KEY

a) Income level

c) The minimum level of income required to meet basic needs

d) Access to healthcare facilities

c) Bihar

a) Reducing poverty by providing employment opportunities in rural areas

c) Distributing essential food items to the poor at subsidized rates

d) Poverty ratio

c) Evaluating the overall development of a country

a) Mid-day meal scheme

d) It helps in acquiring skills and improving income levels

a) Groups of people who are at risk of falling into poverty

d) Social poverty

c) Kerela

b) They promote unity among the poor

c) Implementing policies and programs to reduce poverty

