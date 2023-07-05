CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 2 - Constitutional Design

Constitutional Design Class 9 MCQs: The MCQs summarized in this article offer a comprehensive overview of the key aspects of constitutional design covered in the NCERT Class 9 Democratic Politics Chapter 2. By understanding these fundamental concepts, readers gain insights into the origins, features, and working of the Indian Constitution, which serves as the backbone of India's democratic system.

The chapter on Constitutional Design in NCERT Class 9 Democratic Politics delves into the foundational principles and features of the Indian Constitution. To test your knowledge and understanding of this crucial chapter, we have compiled a set of 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with their corresponding answers. Let's summarize the key points covered in these questions.

1. Which of the following countries does NOT have a written constitution?

a) India

b) United States

c) United Kingdom

d) France

2. The Constitution of India came into force on:

a) 15th August 1947

b) 26th January 1950

c) 2nd October 1949

d) 14th November 1947

3. Who was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution of India?

a) Mahatma Gandhi

b) B.R. Ambedkar

c) Jawaharlal Nehru

d) Vallabhbhai Patel

4. The Constitution of India provides for a __________ form of government.

a) Presidential

b) Parliamentary

c) Unitary

d) Federal

5. Which of the following is NOT a feature of the Indian Constitution?

a) Fundamental Rights

b) Directive Principles of State Policy

c) Preamble

d) Bill of Rights

6. The concept of 'checks and balances' in the Indian Constitution ensures:

a) Separation of powers among the three organs of the government

b) Equal representation of states in the Rajya Sabha

c) Protection of minority rights

d) Freedom of speech and expression

7. The first three words of the Preamble to the Indian Constitution are:

a) We, the People

b) Sovereign, Socialist, Secular

c) Justice, Liberty, Equality

d) India, that is

8. Which amendment to the Indian Constitution lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 years?

a) 42nd Amendment

b) 44th Amendment

c) 61st Amendment

d) 73rd Amendment

9. The Constitution of India guarantees the right to equality under:

a) Article 14

b) Article 19

c) Article 21

d) Article 25

10. The power to amend the Indian Constitution is vested in:

a) The President of India

b) The Prime Minister

c) The Parliament

d) The Supreme Court

11. The 'emergency provisions' in the Indian Constitution are borrowed from:

a) The United States

b) The United Kingdom

c) France

d) Germany

12. The Indian Constitution recognizes ________ as the official language(s) of the Union.

a) Hindi

b) English

c) Hindi and English

d) Hindi, English, and regional languages

13. The Indian Constitution provides for ________ tiers of government.

a) Two

b) Three

c) Four

d) Five

14. Who appoints the Chief Justice and other judges of the Supreme Court of India?

a) The President

b) The Prime Minister

c) The Chief Justice of India

d) The Law Minister

15. Which part of the Indian Constitution deals with the Directive Principles of State Policy?

a) Part II

b) Part III

c) Part IV

d) Part V

Note: The answers to the questions are as follows:

1. c) United Kingdom

2. b) 26th January 1950

3.b) B.R. Ambedkar

4. b) Parliamentary

5. d) Bill of Rights

6. a) Separation of powers among the three organs of the government

7. a) We, the People

8. c) 61st Amendment

9. a) Article 14

10. c) The Parliament

11. b) The United Kingdom

12. c) Hindi and English

13. b) Three

14. a) The President

15. c) Part IV

Here are the explanations for the answers to the multiple-choice questions:

1. Which of the following countries does NOT have a written constitution?

The correct answer is c) United Kingdom. Unlike India, the United Kingdom does not have a written constitution. Its constitutional principles are derived from various sources, including statutes, common law, and conventions.

2. The Constitution of India came into force on:

The correct answer is b) 26th January 1950. The Constitution of India came into force on 26th January 1950, marking the day when India officially became a republic and the Constitution came into effect.

3. Who was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution of India?

The correct answer is b) B.R. Ambedkar. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar served as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution of India. He played a pivotal role in drafting and framing the Constitution.

4. The Constitution of India provides for a __________ form of government.

The correct answer is b) Parliamentary. The Constitution of India provides for a parliamentary form of government, where the executive is responsible to the legislature, and the Prime Minister is the head of government.

5. Which of the following is NOT a feature of the Indian Constitution?

The correct answer is d) Bill of Rights. The Indian Constitution does not have a separate document called the Bill of Rights. However, it guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens as enshrined in Part III of the Constitution.

6. The concept of 'checks and balances' in the Indian Constitution ensures:

The correct answer is a) Separation of powers among the three organs of the government. The concept of "checks and balances" in the Indian Constitution ensures that the three organs of the government, namely the legislature, executive, and judiciary, have separate powers and functions to prevent any one organ from becoming too powerful.

7. The first three words of the Preamble to the Indian Constitution are:

The correct answer is a) We, the People. The Preamble to the Indian Constitution begins with the words "We, the People of India," emphasizing the democratic and participatory nature of the Constitution.

8. Which amendment to the Indian Constitution lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 years?

The correct answer is c) 61st Amendment. The 61st Amendment to the Indian Constitution, passed in 1988, lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 years, providing young adults with the right to vote.

9. The Constitution of India guarantees the right to equality under:

The correct answer is a) Article 14. Article 14 of the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to equality, ensuring that all individuals are equal before the law and have equal protection of laws.

10. The power to amend the Indian Constitution is vested in:

The correct answer is c) The Parliament. The power to amend the Indian Constitution lies with the Parliament, which can pass constitutional amendments with a special majority.

11. The 'emergency provisions' in the Indian Constitution are borrowed from:

The correct answer is b) The United Kingdom. The emergency provisions in the Indian Constitution, such as President's Rule and emergency powers, were inspired by similar provisions in the Constitution of the United Kingdom.

12. The Indian Constitution recognizes ________ as the official language(s) of the Union.

The correct answer is c) Hindi and English. The Indian Constitution recognizes Hindi and English as the official languages of the Union. However, it also allows the use of regional languages in state governments and other official purposes.

13. The Indian Constitution provides for ________ tiers of government.

The correct answer is b) Three. The Indian Constitution establishes three tiers of government: the Union Government at the national level, the State Governments at the state level, and the local self-government bodies at the grassroots level.

14. Who appoints the Chief Justice and other judges of the Supreme Court of India?

The correct answer is a) The President. The Chief Justice and other judges of the Supreme Court of India are appointed by the President of India, following the recommendations of the Chief Justice of India and the collegium system.

15. Which part of the Indian Constitution deals with the Directive Principles of State Policy?

The correct answer is c) Part IV. Part IV of the Indian Constitution deals with the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP). DPSPs are a set of guidelines and principles that outline the socio-economic goals and aspirations for the state to achieve. They provide a framework for the government to promote social justice, equality, and the overall welfare of the people. The DPSPs are not enforceable by courts but are considered fundamental in the governance and policy-making process. They complement the Fundamental Rights and aim to create a just and equitable society.

