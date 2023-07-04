CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 1 - What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

What is Democracy? Why Democracy? Class 9 MCQs: In this MCQ section on "What is Democracy? Why Democracy?", we explore the concept of democracy and its significance. These questions assess your understanding of political equality, rights, citizen participation, and the role of civil society organizations in a democratic society. Get ready to test your knowledge and deepen your understanding of democracy!

CBSE What is Democracy? Why Democracy? Class 9 MCQs

Welcome to the chapter "What is Democracy? Why Democracy?" In this set of multiple-choice questions, we will explore various aspects of democracy and its significance in society. Democracy is a form of government that empowers the people and allows them to participate in decision-making processes. It ensures political equality, protects individual rights, and promotes citizen engagement. These questions will test your understanding of democracy, its key features, and the importance of democratic principles in a society. So, let's dive in and test your knowledge about democracy and its various aspects!

15 MCQs based on Ch-1 What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

1. Which of the following personalities quoted, “Democracy is of the people, for the people, by the people”?

a) Mahatma Gandhi

b) Albert Einstein

c) Abraham Lincoln

d) Rabindranath Tagore

2. When was the constitution of India adopted by the Constituent Assembly?

a) 26th January, 1950

b) 26th November, 1949

c) 15th August, 1947

d) 24th January, 1948

3. Which of the following is NOT a feature of a democratic government?

a) Rule of law

b) Universal adult franchise

c) Centralized decision-making

d) Respect for minority rights

4. What does the term "democracy" mean?

a) Government by the wealthy elite

b) Government by the military

c) Government by the people

d) Government by a single ruler

5. Which of the following is an essential requirement for a democratic government?

a) Censorship of the media

b) Suppression of political opposition

c) Free and fair elections

d) Rule by religious leaders

6. What is the significance of political equality in a democracy?

a) It ensures economic equality among citizens.

b) It guarantees the right to freedom of speech.

c) It ensures that every citizen has an equal say in decision-making.

d) It prevents corruption in the government.

7. What is the role of the judiciary in a democracy?

a) To pass laws and make policies

b) To represent the interests of the ruling party

c) To provide justice and protect the rights of citizens

d) To enforce military rule

8. What is the purpose of having a separation of powers in a democratic government?

a) To concentrate power in the hands of a few individuals

b) To prevent the government from functioning effectively

c) To ensure a system of checks and balances

d) To eliminate the need for elections

9. Which of the following is NOT a form of direct democracy?

a) Referendum

b) Initiative

c) Recall

d) Parliamentary elections

10. What is the role of political parties in a democracy?

a) To promote dictatorship

b) To represent the interests of the ruling class

c) To provide opportunities for citizens to participate in politics

d) To suppress dissent and opposition

11. What is the significance of the right to freedom of speech in a democracy?

a) It allows citizens to criticize the government without consequences.

b) It ensures that the government can control public opinion.

c) It grants unlimited power to the media.

d) It limits the power of the judiciary.

12. What is the importance of democratic decision-making?

a) It guarantees that all decisions are made by the majority.

b) It promotes citizen participation and accountability.

c) It eliminates the need for regular elections.

d) It concentrates power in the hands of a few individuals.

13. What is the importance of the concept of political equality in a democracy?

a) It ensures equal distribution of wealth among citizens.

b) It guarantees religious freedom for all citizens.

c) It ensures that every citizen has an equal right to vote and participate in decision-making.

d) It promotes economic development and prosperity.

14. Which of the following is an example of a social and political right in a democratic society?

a) Right to private property

b) Right to own a personal vehicle

c) Right to free education

d) Right to consume alcohol

15. What is the role of civil society organizations in a democracy?

a) To enforce laws and maintain order in society

b) To provide social services to citizens

c) To represent the interests of political parties

d) To promote citizen engagement, advocate for public issues, and ensure government accountability







Note: The answers to the questions are as follows:

1. c) Abraham Lincoln

2. b) 26th November, 1949

3. c) Centralized decision-making

4. c) Government by the people

5. c) Free and fair elections

6. c) It ensures that every citizen has an equal say in decision-making.

7. c) To provide justice and protect the rights of citizens

8. c) To ensure a system of checks and balances

9. d) Parliamentary elections

10. c) To provide opportunities for citizens to participate in politics

11. a) It allows citizens to criticize the government without consequences.

12. b) It promotes citizen participation and accountability.

13. c) It ensures that every citizen has an equal right to vote and participate in decision-making.

14. c) Right to free education

15. d) To promote citizen engagement, advocate for public issues, and ensure government accountability.

Here are the explanations for the provided multiple-choice questions:

1. Which of the following personalities quoted, “Democracy is of the people, for the people, by the people”?

- The correct answer is c) Abraham Lincoln.

- Explanation: Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, is widely attributed to this famous quote describing democracy as a government system that is created, operated, and exists for the benefit and representation of the people.

2. When was the constitution of India adopted by the Constituent Assembly?

- The correct answer is b) 26th November, 1949.

- Explanation: The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November 1949. It came into effect on 26th January 1950, marking the official establishment of India as a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

3. Which of the following is NOT a feature of a democratic government?

- The correct answer is c) Centralized decision-making.

- Explanation: Centralized decision-making refers to a system where all major decisions are made by a central authority without involving citizens or their representatives. In a democratic government, decision-making power is usually decentralized and involves the participation of citizens through various mechanisms.

4. What does the term "democracy" mean?

- The correct answer is c) Government by the people.

- Explanation: Democracy is a form of government in which power is vested in the people, and they exercise it directly or through elected representatives. The term "democracy" originates from the Greek words "demos" (people) and "kratos" (power or rule), meaning "rule by the people."

5. Which of the following is an essential requirement for a democratic government?

- The correct answer is c) Free and fair elections.

- Explanation: Free and fair elections provide an essential mechanism for citizens to choose their representatives and participate in decision-making. In a democratic government, elections are conducted impartially, allowing citizens to exercise their right to vote without any undue influence or discrimination.

6. What is the significance of political equality in a democracy?

- The correct answer is c) It ensures that every citizen has an equal say in decision-making.

- Explanation: Political equality means that every citizen, regardless of their social status, wealth, or background, has an equal opportunity to participate in the political process and have their voice heard. It ensures that no individual or group dominates the decision-making process in a democracy.

7. What is the role of the judiciary in a democracy?

- The correct answer is c) To provide justice and protect the rights of citizens.

- Explanation: The judiciary in a democracy is responsible for interpreting laws, resolving disputes, and ensuring justice. It acts as a check on the executive and legislative branches of government, safeguarding individual rights and upholding the principles of the constitution.

8. What is the purpose of having a separation of powers in a democratic government?

- The correct answer is c) To ensure a system of checks and balances.

- Explanation: The separation of powers is a democratic principle that divides the functions and powers of government among separate branches, such as the legislature, executive, and judiciary. This separation ensures that no single branch becomes too powerful, and each branch can check the others to prevent abuse of power.

9. Which of the following is NOT a form of direct democracy?

- The correct answer is d) Parliamentary elections.

- Explanation: Direct democracy involves citizens directly participating in decision-making processes. Options a) Referendum, b) Initiative, and c) Recall are all examples of direct democracy, where citizens vote directly on specific issues or take part in decision-making. Parliamentary elections, on the other hand, are a form of representative democracy, where citizens elect representatives to make decisions on their behalf.

10. What is the role of political parties in a democracy?

- The correct answer is c) To provide opportunities for citizens to participate in politics.

- Explanation: Political parties in a democracy play a crucial role in representing diverse interests, mobilizing and organizing citizens, articulating policies, and participating in electoral processes. They provide platforms for citizens to engage in politics, contest elections, and contribute to shaping government policies and programs.

11. What is the significance of the right to freedom of speech in a democracy?

- The correct answer is a) It allows citizens to criticize the government without consequences.

- Explanation: The right to freedom of speech is a fundamental pillar of democracy. It grants citizens the freedom to express their opinions, thoughts, and criticisms without fear of retaliation or punishment from the government. This right enables citizens to participate in public debates, hold authorities accountable, and contribute to the democratic decision-making process.

12. What is the importance of democratic decision-making?

- The correct answer is b) It promotes citizen participation and accountability.

- Explanation: Democratic decision-making ensures that citizens have a say in shaping policies and decisions that affect their lives. It promotes active citizen participation, allowing individuals to contribute their perspectives, ideas, and preferences. Additionally, democratic decision-making fosters accountability among elected representatives and government officials, as they are answerable to the citizens they serve.

13. What is the importance of the concept of political equality in a democracy?

- The correct answer is c) It ensures that every citizen has an equal right to vote and participate in decision-making.

- Explanation: Political equality is a fundamental principle of democracy that emphasizes the equal worth and rights of all citizens. It ensures that every citizen, regardless of their social status, wealth, or background, has an equal opportunity to participate in the political process. This includes the right to vote, express opinions, and contribute to decision-making, promoting a sense of fairness and inclusivity within the democratic system.

14. Which of the following is an example of a social and political right in a democratic society?

- The correct answer is c) Right to free education.

- Explanation: In a democratic society, citizens are entitled to various social and political rights. The right to free education is an example of a social and political right that ensures equal access to education for all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic background. This right promotes equality, social mobility, and the empowerment of citizens by providing them with opportunities for knowledge and personal development.

15. What is the role of civil society organizations in a democracy?

- The correct answer is d) To promote citizen engagement, advocate for public issues, and ensure government accountability.

- Explanation: Civil society organizations play a vital role in a democracy by representing and advancing the interests and concerns of citizens. They promote citizen engagement by encouraging active participation in public affairs, raising awareness about societal issues, and facilitating public debates. These organizations also advocate for public issues, strive to protect human rights, and hold the government accountable for its actions and policies. Their activities contribute to a vibrant and inclusive democratic system.

