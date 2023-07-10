CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 6: Population

Chapter 6: Population, Class 9 MCQs: Welcome to this set of multiple-choice questions focusing on the intriguing subject of population. These questions delve into various aspects, including population distribution and density, factors influencing population patterns, and demographic indicators. Gain insights into how climate, landforms, economic development, and social factors shape population distribution. Explore concepts such as population density, growth rate, sex ratio, literacy rate, and quality of population. Get ready to test your knowledge and deepen your understanding of the fascinating field of population studies.

This set of multiple-choice questions delves into the topic of population distribution. It explores factors such as climate, landforms, economic development, and social factors that influence population patterns. The concept of population density, measured as the average number of persons per square kilometer, is also discussed. The questions shed light on the uneven distribution of population, both within India and globally, considering factors like physical features, climate, cultural factors, and government policies. Additionally, demographic indicators like population growth rate, sex ratio, literacy rate, and quality of population are examined to provide a comprehensive overview of population dynamics.

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 5 - Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 4 - Climate

15 MCQs for Ch - 6: Population

1. Which of the following is not a major factor influencing the distribution of population?

a) Climate

b) Landforms

c) Polity

d) Social factors

2. Which of the following terms is used to refer to the average number of persons per square kilometre?

a) Literacy rate

b) Population density

c) Birth rate

d) Death rate

3. Which of the following regions has the highest population density in the world?

a) North America

b) Asia

c) Africa

d) South America

4. Which of the following factors is not responsible for the uneven distribution of population in India?

a) Physical features

b) Climate

c) Cultural factors

d) Government policies

5. What is the main reason for the high population density along the river valleys and plains in India?

a) Availability of water resources

b) Fertile soil for agriculture

c) Better transportation facilities

d) Urbanisation

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 3 - Drainage

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 2 - Physical Features of India

6. Which state in India has the highest population density according to the 2011 census?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Bihar

c) Maharashtra

d) Kerala

7. Which of the following countries has the highest population growth rate?

a) China

b) United States

c) India

d) Russia

8. Which of the following is an example of a densely populated rural region in India?

a) Thar Desert

b) Western Ghats

c) Gangetic Plains

d) Eastern Himalayas

9. What is the term used to describe the movement of people from rural to urban areas?

a) Emigration

b) Immigration

c) Urbanisation

d) Migration

10. Which of the following states in India has the highest sex ratio as per the 2011 census?

a) Kerala

b) Bihar

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Rajasthan

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 1 - India - Size and Location

Also Read - Maps of countries mentioned in Ch-1: What is Democracy? Why Democracy? CBSE Class 9 Political Science, Download PDF

11. Which of the following states in India has the lowest literacy rate as per the 2011 census?

a) Kerala

b) Bihar

c) Maharashtra

d) Tamil Nadu

12. Which of the following is a measure of the quality of population?

a) Birth rate

b) Death rate

c) Life expectancy

d) Infant mortality rate

13. Which of the following states in India has the highest percentage of the Scheduled Tribes population?

a) Kerala

b) Tamil Nadu

c) Rajasthan

d) Mizoram

14. Which of the following factors does not contribute to population growth?

a) Birth rate

b) Death rate

c) Migration

d) Literacy rate

15. What is the term used to describe the number of live births per thousand people in a year?

a) Birth rate

b) Death rate

c) Fertility rate

d) Mortality rate

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for Class 9 NCERT Democratic Politics from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

ANSWER KEY

The correct answers for the questions are as follows:

1. c) Polity

2. b) Population density

3. b) Asia

4. d) Government policies

5. b) Fertile soil for agriculture

6. b) Bihar

7. a) China

8. c) Gangetic Plains

9. c) Urbanisation

10. a) Kerala

11. b) Bihar

12. c) Life expectancy

13. d) Mizoram

14. d) Literacy rate

15. a) Birth rate

Also Read - Class 9 Revision Notes for Ch 1 : What is Democracy? Why Democracy? Political Science

In conclusion, these multiple-choice questions have provided a comprehensive exploration of the topic of population. We have examined various factors that influence population distribution, including climate, landforms, economic development, and social factors. Additionally, we have explored demographic indicators such as population density, growth rate, sex ratio, literacy rate, and quality of population. By engaging with these questions, we have deepened our understanding of the complex dynamics and patterns that shape human populations. These insights can contribute to our knowledge and awareness of the challenges and opportunities associated with population trends on both local and global scales.

Also Read - Download Class 9 Political Science MCQ Notes for Ch 5: Democratic Rights PDF