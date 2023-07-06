CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 5 - Democratic Rights

Democratic Rights Class 9 MCQs: The MCQs summarized in this article offer a comprehensive overview of the key aspects of working of institutions covered in the NCERT Class 9 Democratic Rights Chapter 5. By understanding these fundamental concepts, readers gain a comprehensive understanding of this chapter.

Chapter 5, "Democratic Rights," focuses on the importance of democratic principles and fundamental rights in India. It explores the concept of equality, fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, and the role of citizens in protecting and exercising these rights. The chapter also highlights the significance of social equality, the Right to Information Act, and the role of the judiciary in safeguarding democratic rights. It emphasizes the need for active citizen participation and awareness to ensure a vibrant and inclusive democracy.

The MCQs in Chapter 5: Democratic Rights, cover various aspects of democratic principles and fundamental rights. They test knowledge of constitutional provisions, such as the right to equality and freedom of speech. The MCQs also explore topics like social inequality, voting rights, and the role of organizations like the Election Commission and the National Human Rights Commission. By answering these questions, students can assess their understanding of democratic rights and the importance of citizen participation in upholding them.

15 MCQs for Ch - 5: Democratic Rights

1. Which article of the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to equality?

a) Article 14

b) Article 19

c) Article 21

d) Article 32

2. Which of the following is not a fundamental right?

a) Right to equality

b) Right to freedom of speech and expression

c) Right to property

d) Right to protection of life and personal liberty

3. In which year was the Right to Information Act passed in India?

a) 2002

b) 2005

c) 2010

d) 2014

4. Which organization ensures the enforcement of human rights in India?

a) United Nations

b) Amnesty International

c) National Human Rights Commission

d) Human Rights Watch

5. Which of the following is not a feature of a democratic government?

a) Universal adult franchise

b) Protection of fundamental rights

c) Centralized decision-making

d) Regular elections

6. Which article of the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression?

a) Article 14

b) Article 19

c) Article 21

d) Article 32

7. Which of the following is not a form of social inequality?

a) Caste discrimination

b) Gender inequality

c) Linguistic diversity

d) Economic disparities

8. Which amendment to the Indian Constitution lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 years?

a) 42nd Amendment

b) 44th Amendment

c) 61st Amendment

d) 73rd Amendment

9. Which right allows individuals to approach the courts for protection of their fundamental rights?

a) Right to equality

b) Right to freedom of speech and expression

c) Right to constitutional remedies

d) Right to freedom of religion

10. Which of the following is not an example of a political right?

a) Right to vote

b) Right to contest elections

c) Right to clean environment

d) Right to protest peacefully

11. Which of the following is a democratic country?

a) China

b) Saudi Arabia

c) India

d) North Korea

12. Which of the following is a violation of democratic rights?

a) Right to education

b) Right to equal pay for equal work

c) Forced labor

d) Right to healthcare

13. Which organization is responsible for conducting elections in India?

a) Election Commission of India

b) Union Public Service Commission

c) Parliament of India

d) President of India

14. Which of the following is not a fundamental duty of an Indian citizen?

a) To vote in elections

b) To protect and improve the natural environment

c) To promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood

d) To follow the directions of the President

15. Which right protects individuals from being discriminated against on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth?

a) Right to equality

b) Right to freedom of speech and expression

c) Right against exploitation

d) Right to constitutional remedies

ANSWER KEY

The correct answers for the questions are as follows:

1. a) Article 14

2. c) Right to property

3. b) 2005

4. c) National Human Rights Commission

5. c) Centralized decision-making

6. b) Article 19

7. c) Linguistic diversity

8. c) 61st Amendment

9. c) Right to constitutional remedies

10. c) Right to clean environment

11. c) India

12. c) Forced labor

13. a) Election Commission of India

14. d) To follow the directions of the President

15. a) Right to equality

Understanding the working of institutions is crucial for comprehending the functioning of a democratic system. Institutions like Parliament, the President, the Supreme Court, and the State Government have specific roles and responsibilities that contribute to the smooth functioning of the government. By ensuring a separation of powers, maintaining checks and balances, and safeguarding citizens' rights, these institutions collectively uphold the democratic principles and foster a system that promotes equality, justice, and accountability.

In conclusion, these MCQs curated for Chapter 5, "Democratic Rights," provide a comprehensive assessment of students' understanding of democratic principles and fundamental rights. These questions cover various aspects, including constitutional provisions, social inequality, and the role of institutions in safeguarding democratic rights. By answering these MCQs, students can enhance their knowledge of democratic processes, such as voting rights and the right to freedom of speech. It emphasizes the importance of active citizen participation and awareness in upholding and promoting a thriving democratic society. These MCQs serve as a valuable tool for students to evaluate their grasp of democratic rights and principles.