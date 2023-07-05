CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 3 - Electoral Politics

Electoral Politics Class 9 MCQs: The MCQs summarized in this article offer a comprehensive overview of the key aspects of constitutional design covered in the NCERT Class 9 Electoral Politics Chapter 3. By understanding these fundamental concepts, readers gain a comprehensive understanding of this chapter.

The electoral process plays a vital role in democratic societies, allowing citizens to choose their representatives and participate in the governance of their nation. This article explores key concepts related to electoral politics, as discussed in Chapter 3 of the Class 9 Democratic Politics NCERT Book. We will delve into the significance of free and fair elections, the role of the Election Commission of India, factors influencing voters, and various democratic reforms. We have compiled a set of 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with their corresponding answers. Let's summarize the key points covered in these questions.

15 MCQs on Ch - 3: Electoral Politics

1. Which of the following is the most important feature of a democratic election?

a) Universal adult franchise

b) Secret ballot

c) Free and fair elections

d) Independent Election Commission

2. Who is responsible for conducting elections in India?

a) President of India

b) Prime Minister of India

c) Election Commission of India

d) Supreme Court of India

3. Which one of the following statements is true about elections?

a) Elections guarantee good governance.

b) Elections ensure economic development.

c) Elections allow people to choose their representatives.

d) Elections eliminate corruption.

4. The electoral constituencies for the Lok Sabha are based on:

a) Population

b) Religion

c) Occupation

d) Caste

5. Which of the following is NOT a condition for a free and fair election?

a) Active participation of citizens

b) Discrimination among candidates

c) Equal opportunity for all candidates

d) Independent Election Commission

6. What is the minimum age requirement to contest elections to the Lok Sabha in India?

a) 25 years

b) 21 years

c) 18 years

d) 30 years

7. The concept of 'reserved constituencies' in India is based on:

a) Religion

b) Gender

c) Caste

d) Political parties

8. Which of the following is an essential feature of a democratic election?

a) Restricted voting rights

b) Pre-determined outcomes

c) Active citizen participation

d) Incomplete voter registration

9. What is the tenure of a Member of Parliament in India?

a) 3 years

b) 4 years

c) 5 years

d) 6 years

10. Which of the following factors is NOT considered during the delimitation of electoral constituencies in India?

a) Population

b) Religion

c) Geographical features

d) Socio-economic conditions

11. The 'first-past-the-post' system is also known as:

a) Proportional representation

b) Preferential voting

c) Single transferable vote

d) Simple majority system

12. Which one of the following is NOT a democratic reform of the electoral system in India?

a) Reservation of seats for women

b) Introduction of electronic voting machines

c) Establishment of the Election Commission

d) Appointment of candidates by political parties

13. Who has the authority to cancel or postpone an election in India?

a) President of India

b) Prime Minister of India

c) Election Commission of India

d) Chief Election Commissioner

14. Which of the following countries uses a compulsory voting system?

a) India

b) United States

c) Australia

d) United Kingdom

15. What is the purpose of the Election Commission of India?

a) To conduct elections in a free and fair manner

b) To promote the ruling party's agenda

c) To distribute election funds to political parties

d) To enforce the code of conduct for candidates

ANSWER KEY

c) Free and fair elections c) Election Commission of India c) Elections allow people to choose their representatives. a) Population b) Use of electronic voting machines a) 25 years c) Caste c) Active citizen participation c) 5 years b) Religion d) Simple majority system d) Appointment of candidates by political parties c) Election Commission of India c) Australia a) To conduct elections in a free and fair manner

Electoral politics plays a crucial role in democratic societies, allowing citizens to participate in the governance process through free and fair elections. These MCQs encompass key concepts discussed in Chapter 3 of the Class 9 Democratic Politics NCERT Book with the exploration of the significance of free and fair elections, the role of the Election Commission of India, factors influencing voters, and the process of delimitation.