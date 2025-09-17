This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 17 September

Every day has a history hidden in its date. Did you ever stop to think what events the date on your calendar has seen over centuries? September 17 is a date marked by major moments. In 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed in Philadelphia. In 1862, the Battle of Antietam in the American Civil War became the bloodiest single‐day battle in U.S. history. In 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin signed the Camp David Accords toward peace. Also, in India, Marathwada and Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day is observed, marking the regions joining India in 1948.

In this article, we’ll look at more of what happened on September 17. We’ll explore births, deaths, wars, peace treaties and how those events still matter today.