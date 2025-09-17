This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 17 September

Every day has a history hidden in its date. Did you ever stop to think what events the date on your calendar has seen over centuries? September 17 is a date marked by major moments. In 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed in Philadelphia. In 1862, the Battle of Antietam in the American Civil War became the bloodiest single‐day battle in U.S. history. In 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin signed the Camp David Accords toward peace. Also, in India, Marathwada and Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day is observed, marking the regions joining India in 1948.
In this article, we’ll look at more of what happened on September 17. We’ll explore births, deaths, wars, peace treaties and how those events still matter today.
What Happened on this Day – September 17?
Here's what happened in history on September 17:
1787 – U.S. Constitution Signed
- The U.S. Constitution was signed by 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
- It replaced the weaker Articles of Confederation.
- Supporters later fought to win ratification by nine out of thirteen states.
- This document became the foundation of American government.
1796 – George Washington Prepares Farewell Address
- On this day, Washington completed the final draft of his farewell address.
- It was later published in Philadelphia newspapers.
- He announced his decision not to run for a third term.
- This set a lasting precedent for future presidents.
1849 – Harriet Tubman Escapes From Slavery
- Tubman fled Maryland with her brothers Ben and Henry.
- Her brothers turned back, leaving her alone.
- She reached Philadelphia safely.
- This marked the start of her work in the Underground Railroad.
1862 – Battle of Antietam
- Fought near Sharpsburg, Maryland, during the American Civil War.
- The Union and Confederate armies clashed in the bloodiest single day of fighting.
- Over 23,000 men were killed, wounded, or missing.
- The Union stopped Robert E. Lee’s invasion of the North.
- Lincoln soon issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation.
1862 – Allegheny Arsenal Explodes
- Explosions rocked the arsenal in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
- 78 workers, mostly young women and girls, were killed.
- It was one of the deadliest civilian disasters of the Civil War era.
1868 – Battle of Beecher’s Island
- Cheyenne and Sioux warriors attacked Major George Forsyth’s force of 50 scouts in Colorado.
- Forsyth and his men retreated to a sandbar on the Arikaree River.
- They held out for nine days until help arrived.
1939 – Soviet Union Invades Poland
- The USSR invaded Poland from the east.
- This was part of the secret Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact with Nazi Germany.
- Poland was divided between the two powers.
- It marked a new phase in World War II.
1967 – The Who Cause Onstage Explosion
- Rock band The Who performed “My Generation” on national TV.
- Drummer Keith Moon packed explosives in his bass drum.
- The blast singed guitarist Pete Townshend’s hair.
- It became one of rock’s most infamous stunts.
1976 – NASA Unveils Space Shuttle Enterprise
- NASA introduced its first space shuttle, Enterprise, in California.
- The craft cost nearly $10 billion to develop.
- It was the first shuttle to fly freely during test drops in 1977.
1978 – Camp David Accords Signed
- Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin signed the peace framework.
- U.S. President Jimmy Carter helped broker the deal at Camp David.
- It ended three decades of hostilities between Egypt and Israel.
1983 – Vanessa Williams Becomes Miss America
- Vanessa Williams became the first Black woman to win Miss America.
- She was crowned at age 20.
- Although she resigned the following year, she later had a successful music and acting career.
1996 – Oprah Launches Her Book Club
- Oprah Winfrey announced her TV book club.
- The first pick was The Deep End of the Ocean by Jacquelyn Mitchard.
- The club quickly influenced publishing, boosting book sales dramatically.
2011 – Occupy Wall Street Begins
- Protesters gathered in Zuccotti Park, New York City.
- The movement spoke out against inequality and corporate greed.
- Demonstrations spread worldwide.
- Though short-lived, the phrase “We are the 99%” became iconic.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 17?
September 17 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born On September 17
1923 – Hank Williams
- Born in Alabama, full name Hiram “Hank” Williams.
- Singer, songwriter, and guitarist.
- Known for hits like “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and “Hey, Good Lookin’.”
- Considered country music’s first superstar.
- Died in 1953 at the age of 29.
1989 – Danielle Brooks
- Born in South Carolina, U.S.
- American actress best known for her role in Orange Is the New Black.
- Starred as Sofia in The Colour Purple (2023 musical film).
1995 – Patrick Mahomes
- Born in Texas, U.S.
- NFL quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Led the team to multiple Super Bowl victories in the 2020s.
- Known for his strong arm, mobility, and leadership.
Died On September 17
- 1997 – Red Skelton, U.S. entertainer, comedian & TV star.
- 1996 – Spiro Agnew, U.S. politician; Vice President under Nixon.
- 1985 – Laura Ashley, British fashion designer; known for her romantic, English countryside designs.
- 1877 – William Henry Fox Talbot, English inventor and photography pioneer; developed early photographic processes.
- 1994 – Karl Popper, Austrian-British philosopher of science; known for ideas about falsification.
- 2019 – Cokie Roberts, U.S. journalist & political commentator.
- 2015 – Milo Hamilton, U.S. sportscaster; long career as a broadcaster.
- 1858 – Dred Scott, an African American enslaved man, tried suing for freedom (famous Supreme Court case).
