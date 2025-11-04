DBRAU Date Sheet 2025 Out at dbrau.ac.in: Download UG and PG Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

DBRAU Exam Dates 2025: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) has recently announced the odd semester exam dates for various UG and PG courses. The DBRAU Date Sheet has been officially released online for BA, BSc, and BCom (1st, 2nd, and 3rd semesters), BCom (Vocational) for 1st and 3rd semesters, and MA, MSc, and MCom (7th and 9th semesters) on the university’s official website—dbrau.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.
DBRAU Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF
As per the latest update, the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University has released the odd semester exam dates for various UG courses.
DBRAU Odd Semester December 2025 Exam Dates PDF
DBRAU Odd Semester Exam 2025 Shift Timings
As per the official DBRAU Datsheet, the odd semester exam will start from November 21, 2025, in three shifts and will end on December 12, 2025. The exam duration will be two hours for all three shifts. The Detailed shift timings are provided in the table below for reference.
Shift
Exam Start Time
Exam End Time
1st Shift
8 am
10 am
2nd Shift
11 am
1 pm
3rd Shift
2 pm
4 pm
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University: Highlights
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) formerly Agra University is located in Agar, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1927. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
DBRAU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University: Highlights
University Name
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University formerly Agra University
Established
1927
Location
Agar, Uttar Pradesh
DBRAU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
