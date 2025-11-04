Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

DBRAU Date Sheet 2025 Out at dbrau.ac.in: Download UG and PG Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 4, 2025, 12:06 IST

DBRAU UG and PG Exam Dates 2025: DBRAU has declared the odd semester exam dates for various UG and PG exams on its website- dbrau.ac.in. Students can check the direct link provided below, along with the DBRAU Odd Semester Exam Dates and other related details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
DBRAU Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF
DBRAU Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

DBRAU Exam Dates 2025: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) has recently announced the odd semester exam dates for various UG and PG courses. The DBRAU Date Sheet has been officially released online for BA, BSc, and BCom (1st, 2nd, and 3rd semesters), BCom (Vocational) for 1st and 3rd semesters, and MA, MSc, and MCom (7th and 9th semesters) on the university’s official website—dbrau.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.

DBRAU Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

As per the latest update, the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University has released the odd semester exam dates for various UG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the upcoming exam can check the DBRAU exam dates on the official website of the University- dbrau.ac.in

DBRAU Odd Semester December 2025 Exam Dates PDF

Click here

DBRAU Odd Semester Exam 2025 Shift Timings

As per the official DBRAU Datsheet, the odd semester exam will start from November 21, 2025, in three shifts and will end on December 12, 2025. The exam duration will be two hours for all three shifts. The Detailed shift timings are provided in the table below for reference.

Shift

Exam Start Time

Exam End Time

1st Shift

8 am

10 am

2nd Shift

11 am

1 pm

3rd Shift

2 pm

4 pm

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University: Highlights

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) formerly Agra University is located in Agar, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1927. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

DBRAU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University: Highlights

University Name

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University formerly Agra University

Established

1927

Location

Agar, Uttar Pradesh

DBRAU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News