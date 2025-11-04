DBRAU Date Sheet 2025 Out at dbrau.ac.in: Download UG and PG Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

DBRAU Exam Dates 2025: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) has recently announced the odd semester exam dates for various UG and PG courses. The DBRAU Date Sheet has been officially released online for BA, BSc, and BCom (1st, 2nd, and 3rd semesters), BCom (Vocational) for 1st and 3rd semesters, and MA, MSc, and MCom (7th and 9th semesters) on the university’s official website—dbrau.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.

DBRAU Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

