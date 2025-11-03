WBSSC Group C Apply Online 2025 Begins at westbengalssc.com - Check Last Date, Eligibility, Fees and More

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 3, 2025, 15:44 IST

WBSSC Group C 2025 Apply Online: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has opened the online application window for the Group C (Clerk) and D non-teaching staff recruitment. The candidates can apply through the official website at www.westbengalssc.com from today onwards. Interested and eligible candidates must check the eligibility criteria, application process, last date to apply, fee details and other information on this page.

WBSSC Group C 2025 Apply Online: The WBSSC has released the notification for the recruitment of non-teaching staff at www.westbegalssc.com. The notification was released on 09 October 2025 which stated the information like the dates for the application process, eligibility criteria, total number of vacancies, application fee, etc. The candidates can apply for the WBSSC Group C recruitment from 03 November 2025 till 03 December 2025 (till 05:00 pm). The recruitment drive was previously stated to start in the month of September 2025, but due to some reasons the West Bengal School Service Commission regretted the delay on its official website.

Download the WBSSC Group C Previous Year Paper

WBSSC Group C Recruitment 2025 - Overview

The WBSSC has released the notification to recruit 8,477 candidates for Group C (Clerk) and Group D positions. The candidates can apply through the official website of WBSCC from today onwards. Check the details below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)

Recruitment Name

WBSSC Group C and Group D Recruitment 2025

Vacancy

8,477

Mode of Application

Online

Online Application Start

03 November 2025

Last Date to Apply

03 December 2025 (till 05:00 pm)

Official Website

www.westbegalssc.com

Check the WBSSC Group C Salary

WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates who are going to apply for the WBSSC non-teaching staff recruitment must read the official notification carefully for the eligibility criteria before applying. The eligibility criteria includes the essential educational qualification and the age limit. Check below:

WBSSC Group C and D Educational Qualification

  • For Group C posts (Clerk): Passed School Final / Madhyamik or its equivalent or old HS in lieu of School Final/Madhyamik or its equivalent on or before the last date of receiving online application.

  • For Group D posts: Passed Class VIII from any school recognized/affiliated by Board/Council or equivalent on or before the last date of receiving online application.

Age Limit

Age limit shall be considered on the basis of age as on 1st of January, 2025. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years to apply for the WBSSC Group C recruitment 2025.

AGE RELAXATION

SC / ST

05 years

OBC

03 years

Physically Handicapped

08 years

WBSCC Group C 2025 Steps to Apply Online

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the WBSSC Group C and D recruitment 2025.

  • Visit the official website of WBSSC: www.westbengalssc.com

  • On the homepage, scroll for the WBSSC Group C notification link.

  • Once the link gets activated on the official website candidates can start applying by registering themselves.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can start applying at the official portal of WBSSC once the apply link gets activated. Candidates are required to regularly check the official website.

Link Soon

WBSSC Group C 2025 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay an application fee in order to apply for the WBSSC Group C Recruitment 2025. The category-wise application fee for Group C and D posts are provided here:

Post Name

General, OBC, EWS Candidates

SC/ ST/ PH Candidates

Group C

₹400

₹150

Group D

₹400

₹150

WBSSC Group C and D Vacancy

West Bengal School Service Commission has released a total of 8,477 vacancies for Group C (Clerk) and Group D recruitment 2025. The number of vacancy are tentative and are subject to change as per the official information. Candidates can check the number of vacancy here:

Group C (Clerk): 2,989

Group D: 5,488

WBSSC Group C and D Notification 2025

The WBSSC has released the notification on its official website at www.westbengalssc.com for the recruitment of Group C (Clerk) and Group D posts. The candidates must read the notification carefully before processding to apply. The notification was released on 09 October 2025.

WBSSC Group C 2025 Notification

Download Here

