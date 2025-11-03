WBSSC Group C Apply Online 2025 Begins at westbengalssc.com - Check Last Date, Eligibility, Fees and More

WBSSC Group C 2025 Apply Online: The WBSSC has released the notification for the recruitment of non-teaching staff at www.westbegalssc.com. The notification was released on 09 October 2025 which stated the information like the dates for the application process, eligibility criteria, total number of vacancies, application fee, etc. The candidates can apply for the WBSSC Group C recruitment from 03 November 2025 till 03 December 2025 (till 05:00 pm). The recruitment drive was previously stated to start in the month of September 2025, but due to some reasons the West Bengal School Service Commission regretted the delay on its official website. Download the WBSSC Group C Previous Year Paper WBSSC Group C Recruitment 2025 - Overview The WBSSC has released the notification to recruit 8,477 candidates for Group C (Clerk) and Group D positions. The candidates can apply through the official website of WBSCC from today onwards. Check the details below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) Recruitment Name WBSSC Group C and Group D Recruitment 2025 Vacancy 8,477 Mode of Application Online Online Application Start 03 November 2025 Last Date to Apply 03 December 2025 (till 05:00 pm) Official Website www.westbegalssc.com Check the WBSSC Group C Salary WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates who are going to apply for the WBSSC non-teaching staff recruitment must read the official notification carefully for the eligibility criteria before applying. The eligibility criteria includes the essential educational qualification and the age limit. Check below: WBSSC Group C and D Educational Qualification For Group C posts (Clerk): Passed School Final / Madhyamik or its equivalent or old HS in lieu of School Final/Madhyamik or its equivalent on or before the last date of receiving online application.

For Group D posts: Passed Class VIII from any school recognized/affiliated by Board/Council or equivalent on or before the last date of receiving online application.

Age Limit Age limit shall be considered on the basis of age as on 1st of January, 2025. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years to apply for the WBSSC Group C recruitment 2025. AGE RELAXATION SC / ST 05 years OBC 03 years Physically Handicapped 08 years WBSCC Group C 2025 Steps to Apply Online Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the WBSSC Group C and D recruitment 2025. Visit the official website of WBSSC: www.westbengalssc.com

On the homepage, scroll for the WBSSC Group C notification link.

Once the link gets activated on the official website candidates can start applying by registering themselves. WBSSC Group C Apply Online Candidates who are eligible and interested can start applying at the official portal of WBSSC once the apply link gets activated. Candidates are required to regularly check the official website.

WBSSC Group C Apply Online Link Soon WBSSC Group C 2025 Application Fee The candidates are required to pay an application fee in order to apply for the WBSSC Group C Recruitment 2025. The category-wise application fee for Group C and D posts are provided here: Post Name General, OBC, EWS Candidates SC/ ST/ PH Candidates Group C ₹400 ₹150 Group D ₹400 ₹150 WBSSC Group C and D Vacancy West Bengal School Service Commission has released a total of 8,477 vacancies for Group C (Clerk) and Group D recruitment 2025. The number of vacancy are tentative and are subject to change as per the official information. Candidates can check the number of vacancy here: Group C (Clerk): 2,989 Group D: 5,488 WBSSC Group C and D Notification 2025 The WBSSC has released the notification on its official website at www.westbengalssc.com for the recruitment of Group C (Clerk) and Group D posts. The candidates must read the notification carefully before processding to apply. The notification was released on 09 October 2025.