WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper Download PDF

WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has notified 8477 vacancies for Non-Teaching Staff (Group C (Clerk) and Group D) posts. Of the overall vacancies, 2989 are for Group C (Clerk) and 5488 are for Group D. Applicants should go through the syllabus first and then practice old papers to strengthen their concepts. This method makes it easier to grasp the exam format and follow the right approach for better results. We have compiled below the WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper PDF to strengthen candidates’ preparation. This can refine their time management skills and boost their chances of scoring high.

WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper

WBSSC Group C is an excellent choice for those seeking financial benefits, job security, and career growth. Solving the WBSSC previous year papers can improve your familiarity with the exam standard and overall difficulty level. It sharpens your skills to recognise patterns and maintain composure in the test. Practising old papers also develops quick solving techniques, accuracy, and confidence. The WBSSC Group C question paper covers subjects such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General English, and Arithmetic. It carries a total of 60 questions worth 60 marks. After completing about 50% of the syllabus, start practising previous papers to gauge your progress. Get insights into chapter-wise difficulty and marks distribution using WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper.