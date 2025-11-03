WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper Download PDF

WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has notified 8477 vacancies for Non-Teaching Staff (Group C (Clerk) and Group D) posts. Of the overall vacancies, 2989 are for Group C (Clerk) and 5488 are for Group D. Applicants should go through the syllabus first and then practice old papers to strengthen their concepts. This method makes it easier to grasp the exam format and follow the right approach for better results. We have compiled below the WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper PDF to strengthen candidates’ preparation. This can refine their time management skills and boost their chances of scoring high.
WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper
WBSSC Group C is an excellent choice for those seeking financial benefits, job security, and career growth. Solving the WBSSC previous year papers can improve your familiarity with the exam standard and overall difficulty level. It sharpens your skills to recognise patterns and maintain composure in the test. Practising old papers also develops quick solving techniques, accuracy, and confidence. The WBSSC Group C question paper covers subjects such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General English, and Arithmetic. It carries a total of 60 questions worth 60 marks. After completing about 50% of the syllabus, start practising previous papers to gauge your progress. Get insights into chapter-wise difficulty and marks distribution using WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper.
Check the WBSSC Group C Salary
West Bengal Group C Previous Year Question Paper PDF
The WBSSC Group C previous year paper can be accessed online in PDF version on the official portal. Analysing these papers will help you understand the past trends and topics frequently asked in the exam. Download the WBSSC Group C previous year question papers PDF on this page.
|
West Bengal Group C Paper 2017
|
West Bengal Group D Paper 2017
How to Download WBSSC Group C Previous Year Papers
Interested candidates can access the Group C previous year papers on the official WBSSC website. Refer to the simple steps given below to download previous question papers without any difficulty.
-
Go to the official WBSSC website.
-
Click “General Information” on the homepage.
-
Now, find the “Non-Teaching (Group C, Clerk) previous year papers” link.
-
The past papers can be viewed on the screen.
-
Download or print copies of old papers for future use.
How to Solve WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Papers
Candidates should implement the right strategy to solve the WBSSC Group C previous year papers effectively. These will help them get used to the exam structure and boost their confidence. Given below are the approaches to solving WBSSC Group C previous year question papers:
-
Solve with a stopwatch to get used to the real exam conditions.
-
Choose a less crowded environment to attempt past papers peacefully.
-
Go through the entire paper carefully and begin with the questions you are most confident about.
-
Review your answers afterwards to identify strengths and work on weak areas.
Benefits of WBSSC Group C Previous Year Papers
Solving WBSSC Group C previous year question papers is highly advantageous for exam preparation. It helps you gain insights into the exam format, solve questions under timed conditions, and enhance confidence. Major advantages include:
-
Past papers make it easier to understand the exam structure, scoring system, and overall weightage.
-
Attempting past papers equips one with the ability to work faster, answer accurately, and feel more confident.
-
Practising past papers allows you to determine common mistakes and build a smarter exam plan.
-
Solving previous papers strengthens core concepts and guides you to focus on important areas.
-
Solving previous papers helps you spot repeated questions and prepare for them effectively.
WBSSC Group C Previous Year Paper Pattern
Understanding the WBSSC Group C exam pattern is crucial for your preparation. It provides a clear idea of exam format, total questions, exam duration, maximum marks, and more. The written exam is an OMR-based test, carrying 60 questions for an overall 60 marks. There shall be no negative marking/penalty for incorrect response. Given below is the WBSSC Group C previous year question paper pattern:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
15
|
Current Affairs
|
15
|
15
|
General English
|
15
|
15
|
Arithmetic
|
15
|
15
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation