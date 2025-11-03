Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper Download PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 3, 2025, 10:59 IST

WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Papers are an excellent resource to track your current preparation level. Download the WBSSC Group C previous year papers PDF to identify recurring areas and difficulty levels.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper:  The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has notified 8477 vacancies for Non-Teaching Staff (Group C (Clerk) and Group D) posts. Of the overall vacancies, 2989 are for Group C (Clerk) and 5488 are for Group D. Applicants should go through the syllabus first and then practice old papers to strengthen their concepts. This method makes it easier to grasp the exam format and follow the right approach for better results. We have compiled below the WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper PDF to strengthen candidates’ preparation. This can refine their time management skills and boost their chances of scoring high.

WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper

WBSSC Group C is an excellent choice for those seeking financial benefits, job security, and career growth. Solving the WBSSC previous year papers can improve your familiarity with the exam standard and overall difficulty level. It sharpens your skills to recognise patterns and maintain composure in the test. Practising old papers also develops quick solving techniques, accuracy, and confidence. The WBSSC Group C question paper covers subjects such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General English, and Arithmetic. It carries a total of 60 questions worth 60 marks. After completing about 50% of the syllabus, start practising previous papers to gauge your progress. Get insights into chapter-wise difficulty and marks distribution using WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper.

Check the WBSSC Group C Salary

West Bengal Group C Previous Year Question Paper PDF

The WBSSC Group C previous year paper can be accessed online in PDF version on the official portal. Analysing these papers will help you understand the past trends and topics frequently asked in the exam. Download the WBSSC Group C previous year question papers PDF on this page.

West Bengal Group C Paper 2017

Download PDF

West Bengal Group D Paper 2017

Download PDF

How to Download WBSSC Group C Previous Year Papers

Interested candidates can access the Group C previous year papers on the official WBSSC website. Refer to the simple steps given below to download previous question papers without any difficulty.

  • Go to the official WBSSC website.

  • Click “General Information” on the homepage.

  • Now, find the “Non-Teaching (Group C, Clerk) previous year papers” link.

  • The past papers can be viewed on the screen.

  • Download or print copies of old papers for future use.

How to Solve WBSSC Group C Previous Year Question Papers

Candidates should implement the right strategy to solve the WBSSC Group C previous year papers effectively. These will help them get used to the exam structure and boost their confidence. Given below are the approaches to solving WBSSC Group C previous year question papers:

  • Solve with a stopwatch to get used to the real exam conditions.

  • Choose a less crowded environment to attempt past papers peacefully.

  • Go through the entire paper carefully and begin with the questions you are most confident about.

  • Review your answers afterwards to identify strengths and work on weak areas.

Benefits of WBSSC Group C Previous Year Papers

Solving WBSSC Group C previous year question papers is highly advantageous for exam preparation. It helps you gain insights into the exam format, solve questions under timed conditions, and enhance confidence. Major advantages include:

  • Past papers make it easier to understand the exam structure, scoring system, and overall weightage.

  • Attempting past papers equips one with the ability to work faster, answer accurately, and feel more confident.

  • Practising past papers allows you to determine common mistakes and build a smarter exam plan.

  • Solving previous papers strengthens core concepts and guides you to focus on important areas.

  • Solving previous papers helps you spot repeated questions and prepare for them effectively.

WBSSC Group C Previous Year Paper Pattern

Understanding the WBSSC Group C exam pattern is crucial for your preparation. It provides a clear idea of exam format, total questions, exam duration, maximum marks, and more. The written exam is an OMR-based test, carrying 60 questions for an overall 60 marks. There shall be no negative marking/penalty for incorrect response. Given below is the WBSSC Group C previous year question paper pattern:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

General Knowledge

15

15

Current Affairs

15

15

General English

15

15

Arithmetic

15

15

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News