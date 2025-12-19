Education Minister Chairs Meeting on the Use of AI in Teaching and Learning in Education, Check Details Here

Together with my colleagues Shri @jayantrld ji and @DrSukantaBJP ji chaired the 3rd meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament for @EduMinOfIndia on ‘Use of AI in Teaching & Learning in Education.’ AI has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges in… pic.twitter.com/WhLxBo7V1k

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on December 18th, chaired the 3rd meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament for the Education Ministry of India on ‘Use of AI in Teaching & Learning in Education. The Minister, during the meeting, stated that AI has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges in education, particularly towards making quality education more inclusive, accessible and equitable. Other ministers at the meeting included Minister of State for Education, Jayant Singh and Dr Sukanta Majumdar.

The minister affirmed that the ministry is committed to making learning more student-centric and personalised, improving learning outcomes, addressing the unique requirements of the diverse student community, as empower students and educators.

As per reports, a detailed presentation outlined the curriculum reforms, including age-appropriate computational thinking and AI Literacy from the foundation stage, project-based learning and formal introduction of AI as a skill subject at the secondary level.

The Ministry has also announced AI-enabled curriculum updates in centrally-funded higher education institutionsalong with the integration of skill-based and interdisciplinary courses.

The ministry also highlighted efforts to strengthen digital and physical infrastructure, support advanced learning and research and also improve graduate employability and ensure that the higher education system remains globally competitive and inclusive.