WBSSC Group C Salary 2025: In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Job Profile and Allowances

WBSSC Group C Salary: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced 2989 vacancies for the Group C (Clerk) post. This non-teaching staff role offers an excellent opportunity for candidates seeking attractive pay, job security, and a balanced work-life. The basic salary of selected candidates will range between Rs 22,700 and Rs 26,000 per month. They will also be entitled to various allowances like DA, HRA, medical allowances, and other benefits applicable to the post. Aspirants should also be aware of the WBSSC Clerk job profile to identify whether it aligns with their career goals and interests. Read on to understand WBSSC Group C Salary, including monthly pay, allowances, roles & responsibilities, and other factors. WBSSC Group C Salary 2025 WBSSC has invited applications for the recruitment of Non-Teaching Staff (Group C(Clerk)) in Recognised Government Aided/ Sponsored Jr. High/ Secondary/ Higher Secondary Schools in West Bengal. A large number of candidates are expected to apply for this role due to its excellent pay and job security. A proper understanding of the WBSSC Group C salary package before applying can help you make informed decisions. It ensures you have realistic expectations and face no confusion or dissatisfaction after your appointment. The monthly salary of newly appointed candidates is expected to range between INR 26,000 and INR 29,000 per month.

WBSSC Group C Salary Structure The WBSSC Group C salary structure involves a wide range of components such as basic pay, allowances, deductions, gross salary, net salary, in-hand salary, and many other relevant information. Let’s discuss the breakdown of the WBSSC Clerk salary structure for reference purposes: Parameters Details Basic Pay Rs 22,700-Rs 26,000 HRA Rs 2700 (approx) DA Rs 680 (approx) Medical Allowances Rs 500 Gross Salary Rs 26,150 to Rs 29,150 Deductions Rs 150 (approx) In-Hand Salary Rs 26,000 to Rs 29,000 WBSSC Group C Salary in Hand Candidates appointed for the WBSSC Clerk post will be entitled to a monthly salary after subtracting applicable deductions like NPS, tax, PF contribution, and more. Initially, the basic pay for this position will be Rs 22,700, which may increase up to Rs 26,000 per month over the years, depending on the year of experience and work performance. Along with basic pay, they will also receive various perks and allowances based on their job profile. So, the in-hand salary is expected to be somewhere between INR 26,000 and INR 29,000 per month.

WBSSC Group C Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, a variety of perks, allowances, and prerequisites are included in the WBSSC Clerk salary. This makes the profile more financially rewarding. The list of perks and allowances involved in WBSSC Group C salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Travel Allowances

Medical Allowances

Leave Benefits

Pension and Retirement Benefits

Other Relevant Allowances WBSSC Group C Clerk Job Profile The WBSSC Group C Clerk job profile offers an excellent career opportunity for individuals looking for a stable and rewarding job. Candidates appointed for this non-teaching post will be entrusted with tasks like handling office records, data entry, conducting meetings, assisting seniors, etc. Here are the roles and responsibilities involved in the WBSSC Group C job profile: