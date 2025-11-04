AFCAT Notification 2026 Released, Apply Online Begins November 10th - Check More Details Here

AFCAT 1 Notification 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) notification 2026 short notice on November 3, 2025, in an employment newspaper to recruit eligible candidates for multiple posts in Flying and Ground Duty (technical and non-technical) services. Interested candidates can apply online from November 10, 2025 and the last date to apply online is December 9, 2025. The detailed notification pdf will get released at afcat.edcil.co.in, from November 9, 2025.
To be eligible for AFCAT 1 2026, candidates must have completed 10+2 with physics and maths and scored at least 50% in each subject. Other than that, the candidate must have completed a three-year graduation degree OR a BE/BTech degree with a minimum of 60% from a recognised university.
AFCAT 1 Notification 2026: Short Notice PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification PDF, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, salary, and vacancy breakdown. Check the official AFCAT 1 Notification below
AFCAT 1 2026 Notification
AFCAT 1 Notification 2026: Overview
Candidates looking to join the prestigious Indian Air Force can apply online between November 10 and December 9, 2025 after visiting the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in. The article below provides complete details on the AFCAT 1 2026 exam, including important dates, eligibility, vacancy details, the selection process, and steps to apply online. Check the table below for AFCAT 1 Notification 2026 key highlights
Exam Name
AFCAT 1 2026
Conducting Authority
Indian Air Force (IAF)
Posts
Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical)
Vacancies
To be released with official Notification
Exam Level
National
Application Mode
Online
Exam Mode
Online (CBT)
Selection Process
AFCAT Written Test
AFSB Interview
Medical Test
Official Website
afcat.cdac.in
How to Apply Online for AFCAT 1 2026?
Candidates can directly visit the official website of AFCT to apply online for announced vacancies or follow the simple steps listed below to apply online for AFCAT 1 2026
- Visit the official website – afcat.cdac.in.
- Click on "New User Registration" and enter your mobile number & email.
- Fill the AFCAT 1 application form with personal and educational details.
- Upload documents (photo, signature, certificates).
- Pay the application fee of ₹550 + GST.
- Submit & download the confirmation page.
