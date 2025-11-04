AFCAT Notification 2026 Released, Apply Online Begins November 10th - Check More Details Here

AFCAT 1 Notification 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) notification 2026 short notice on November 3, 2025, in an employment newspaper to recruit eligible candidates for multiple posts in Flying and Ground Duty (technical and non-technical) services. Interested candidates can apply online from November 10, 2025 and the last date to apply online is December 9, 2025. The detailed notification pdf will get released at afcat.edcil.co.in, from November 9, 2025. To be eligible for AFCAT 1 2026, candidates must have completed 10+2 with physics and maths and scored at least 50% in each subject. Other than that, the candidate must have completed a three-year graduation degree OR a BE/BTech degree with a minimum of 60% from a recognised university.

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification PDF, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, salary, and vacancy breakdown.

The article below provides complete details on the AFCAT 1 2026 exam, including important dates, eligibility, vacancy details, the selection process, and steps to apply online.