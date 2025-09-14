SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
World Athletics World Championships 2025: USA’s Wins and Record Breakers in Tokyo

By Alisha Louis
Sep 14, 2025, 07:14 EDT

World Athletics Championships 2025: Team USA has delivered a standout performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo only on the First Day. Read about Team USA’s gold medals and record-breaking moments. Stay updated on championship highlights and where to watch. 

World Athletics World Championships 2025: USA’s Wins and Record Breakers (Source- World Athletics).
The World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo began from September 13 and will be on-going till September 21. Team USA’s consistency and dominance in the sports is without a doubt an inspiring moment all over the nation. According to the official Olympics Website, the U.S. led the gold medal count and posted a championship record in the mixed 4x400m relay at 3:08.80, equaling the previous best set in Budapest. 

With over 2,000 athletes from 200 nations, the 2025 World Athletics World Championships witnessed Team USA defend its reputation as a global powerhouse.  This article summarizes the most notable victories and incredible achievements for American athletes in Tokyo.

USA Wins in World Athletics Championships 2025

Team USA’s track and field athletes claimed top honors in key Tokyo events, maintaining America’s standing as a force in global athletics. Here are the USA Wins in World Athletics Championships 2025: 

Event

Athlete(s) / Relay

Medal

Performance

Mixed 4x400m Relay

Bryce Deadman, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver, Alexis Holmes

Gold

3:08.80 (Championship Record)

Men’s Shot Put

Ryan Crouser

Gold

22.34m

Women’s 100m

Sha'Carri Richardson

Gold

10.71s

(Source- Olympics.com)

USA Record Breakers in World Athletics Championships 2025

Team USA shattered previous records and set new benchmarks at the Tokyo championships, thrilling athletics fans worldwide. Read the USA Record Breakers in World Athletics Championships 2025 below:

Event

Athlete / Team

Record Set

Mixed 4x400m Relay

Team USA

3:08.80 (Championship Record)

Women’s 100m

Sha'Carri Richardson

Fastest U.S. championship time, 10.71s

Men’s Shot Put

Ryan Crouser

Title Defense, 22.34m

(Source- Olympics.com)

Where can I watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 in the U.S.?

Fans in the United States can watch all major events from Tokyo live on NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and USA Network. The World Athletics website also offers free live streaming, subject to geo-restrictions.

The 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo are ongoing, with Team USA leading the medal count so far and setting new records. Notable wins include a championship record in the mixed 4x400m relay. As events continue daily until September 21, more victories and record-breaking performances by American athletes will be updated regularly for fans to follow.

    FAQs

    • Who won gold for the USA at the championships?
      +
      Ryan Crouser, Sha'Carri Richardson, and the mixed relay team each secured gold medals for Team USA.
    • What record did Team USA break in Tokyo 2025?
      +
      The USA posted a 3:08.80 championship record in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Tokyo worlds.
    • Where can I watch the World Athletics Championships 2025?
      +
      Coverage airs on NBC, CNBC, Peacock, USA Network, and free live stream via World Athletics (region restrictions apply).

