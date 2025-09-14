The World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo began from September 13 and will be on-going till September 21. Team USA’s consistency and dominance in the sports is without a doubt an inspiring moment all over the nation. According to the official Olympics Website, the U.S. led the gold medal count and posted a championship record in the mixed 4x400m relay at 3:08.80, equaling the previous best set in Budapest.
With over 2,000 athletes from 200 nations, the 2025 World Athletics World Championships witnessed Team USA defend its reputation as a global powerhouse. This article summarizes the most notable victories and incredible achievements for American athletes in Tokyo.
USA Wins in World Athletics Championships 2025
Team USA’s track and field athletes claimed top honors in key Tokyo events, maintaining America’s standing as a force in global athletics. Here are the USA Wins in World Athletics Championships 2025:
|
Event
|
Athlete(s) / Relay
|
Medal
|
Performance
|
Mixed 4x400m Relay
|
Bryce Deadman, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver, Alexis Holmes
|
Gold
|
3:08.80 (Championship Record)
|
Men’s Shot Put
|
Ryan Crouser
|
Gold
|
22.34m
|
Women’s 100m
|
Sha'Carri Richardson
|
Gold
|
10.71s
(Source- Olympics.com)
USA Record Breakers in World Athletics Championships 2025
Team USA shattered previous records and set new benchmarks at the Tokyo championships, thrilling athletics fans worldwide. Read the USA Record Breakers in World Athletics Championships 2025 below:
|
Event
|
Athlete / Team
|
Record Set
|
Mixed 4x400m Relay
|
Team USA
|
3:08.80 (Championship Record)
|
Women’s 100m
|
Sha'Carri Richardson
|
Fastest U.S. championship time, 10.71s
|
Men’s Shot Put
|
Ryan Crouser
|
Title Defense, 22.34m
(Source- Olympics.com)
Where can I watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 in the U.S.?
Fans in the United States can watch all major events from Tokyo live on NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and USA Network. The World Athletics website also offers free live streaming, subject to geo-restrictions.
Read other U.S. News and Stories:
Best 11 College Football Teams in the U.S. 2025
Women’s Flag Football Olympics 2028
Super Bowl Winners: List of NFL Champions by Year
The 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo are ongoing, with Team USA leading the medal count so far and setting new records. Notable wins include a championship record in the mixed 4x400m relay. As events continue daily until September 21, more victories and record-breaking performances by American athletes will be updated regularly for fans to follow.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation