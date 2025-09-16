India's independence movement resulted in a number of outstanding leaders who are still remembered for their outstanding contributions. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is considered to be one such historic leader who is renowned for his bravery, self-control, and efforts for unifying the country. He was given the title of "Iron Man of India" because of his strong resolve and leadership.

Sardar Patel was not only a freedom fighter but also considered as a nation-builder. He put in a lot of effort into uniting India during the time of independence when it faced unity issues.

Who is Known as Iron Man of India?

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is famously known as the "Iron Man of India." He was an important figure in India's struggle for independence and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress. He served as the nation's first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister following the country's independence in the year 1947. He was given this unique title because of his difficult decisions and resilient nature during adverse times.