HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions 2025-2026: Important Practice Questions with Answers, Download Subject-Wise PDFs

HBSE 12th Competency-Based Questions: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) continues to focus on strengthening competency-based learning at the senior secondary level. For Class 12 students, competency-based questions are now an important part of the exam pattern, designed to assess not just memory but also application, analysis, and problem-solving abilities. To support this approach, HBSE has provided subject-wise competency-based practice question sets aligned with the latest curriculum. All questions come with answers and a detailed marking scheme to help students understand how to frame responses in exams.
These practice questions are an excellent opportunity to strengthen conceptual understanding and boost confidence in solving real exam-like challenges. Download the HBSE Class 12 competency-based questions for all major subjects with answers from this article and start preparing effectively for the board exam 2026.
Why Competency-Based Questions are Essential in Class 12
Competency-Based Questions (CBQs) form a significant part of the HBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025. They are designed to:
- Test the application of knowledge rather than rote memorisation.
- Build analytical and critical thinking skills.
- To connect concepts with real-life situations.
- Boost exam readiness by providing practice with the latest exam pattern.
HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions: Subject-Wise PDF Download
Students can download the subject-wise PDFs of important competency-based practice questions with answers below. These resources are aligned with the HBSE Class 12 curriculum 2025-26 and are highly useful for exam preparation.
Best Ways to Use the HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Practice Questions
To get the maximum benefit from these resources, students should adopt a strategic and consistent approach while practicing. Here are some effective ways to make the most of the HBSE Class 12 competency-based question sets:
- Learn by Understanding: Approach each question as a way to understand concepts in-depth instead of just solving for marks.
- Practice Regularly: Dedicate time to solve questions from each subject. Break down questions, identify key concepts, and apply logical steps.
- Review and Recorrect: Go through incorrect answers carefully. Analyze your mistakes and reattempt similar problems to gain mastery.
- Seek Guidance: Ask your teachers whenever you face difficulty. They can help clarify concepts, and suggest better approaches to solve complex problems.
The HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions 2025 are more than just practice exercises—they are tools for concept mastery, problem-solving, and lifelong learning. Students who dedicate time to solving these question sets will be better equipped not only for board exams but also for future academic challenges.
HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26
Before practicing the competency-based questions, students must review the latest HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26. The syllabus provides a clear outline of all chapters, topics, and unit-wise weightage, ensuring students focus only on the relevant content for the upcoming board exams. Once the syllabus is thoroughly revised, students can solve the practice questions systematically to strengthen preparation and score well.
