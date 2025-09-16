RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions 2025-2026: Important Practice Questions with Answers, Download Subject-Wise PDFs

By Gurmeet Kaur
Sep 16, 2025, 20:11 IST

Download HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions PDFs for Biology, Chemistry, Maths, Physics, English & more with answers. Practice all question sets to prepare for board exam 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Download HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions with Answers PDF
Download HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions with Answers PDF

HBSE 12th Competency-Based Questions: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) continues to focus on strengthening competency-based learning at the senior secondary level. For Class 12 students, competency-based questions are now an important part of the exam pattern, designed to assess not just memory but also application, analysis, and problem-solving abilities. To support this approach, HBSE has provided subject-wise competency-based practice question sets aligned with the latest curriculum. All questions come with answers and a detailed marking scheme to help students understand how to frame responses in exams. 

These practice questions are an excellent opportunity to strengthen conceptual understanding and boost confidence in solving real exam-like challenges. Download the HBSE Class 12 competency-based questions for all major subjects with answers from this article and start preparing effectively for the board exam 2026.

Why Competency-Based Questions are Essential in Class 12

Competency-Based Questions (CBQs) form a significant part of the HBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025. They are designed to:

  • Test the application of knowledge rather than rote memorisation.
  • Build analytical and critical thinking skills.
  • To connect concepts with real-life situations.
  • Boost exam readiness by providing practice with the latest exam pattern.

HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions: Subject-Wise PDF Download

Students can download the subject-wise PDFs of important competency-based practice questions with answers below. These resources are aligned with the HBSE Class 12 curriculum 2025-26 and are highly useful for exam preparation.

Subject

Download PDF Link

Biology

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Mathematics

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Political Science

Download PDF

Best Ways to Use the HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Practice Questions

To get the maximum benefit from these resources, students should adopt a strategic and consistent approach while practicing. Here are some effective ways to make the most of the HBSE Class 12 competency-based question sets:

  • Learn by Understanding: Approach each question as a way to understand concepts in-depth instead of just solving for marks.
  • Practice Regularly: Dedicate time to solve questions from each subject. Break down questions, identify key concepts, and apply logical steps.
  • Review and Recorrect: Go through incorrect answers carefully. Analyze your mistakes and reattempt similar problems to gain mastery.
  • Seek Guidance: Ask your teachers whenever you face difficulty. They can help clarify concepts, and suggest better approaches to solve complex problems.

The HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions 2025 are more than just practice exercises—they are tools for concept mastery, problem-solving, and lifelong learning. Students who dedicate time to solving these question sets will be better equipped not only for board exams but also for future academic challenges.

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26

Before practicing the competency-based questions, students must review the latest HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26. The syllabus provides a clear outline of all chapters, topics, and unit-wise weightage, ensuring students focus only on the relevant content for the upcoming board exams. Once the syllabus is thoroughly revised, students can solve the practice questions systematically to strengthen preparation and score well.

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-Wise PDFs

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News