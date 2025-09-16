HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions 2025-2026: Important Practice Questions with Answers, Download Subject-Wise PDFs

HBSE 12th Competency-Based Questions: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) continues to focus on strengthening competency-based learning at the senior secondary level. For Class 12 students, competency-based questions are now an important part of the exam pattern, designed to assess not just memory but also application, analysis, and problem-solving abilities. To support this approach, HBSE has provided subject-wise competency-based practice question sets aligned with the latest curriculum. All questions come with answers and a detailed marking scheme to help students understand how to frame responses in exams. These practice questions are an excellent opportunity to strengthen conceptual understanding and boost confidence in solving real exam-like challenges. Download the HBSE Class 12 competency-based questions for all major subjects with answers from this article and start preparing effectively for the board exam 2026.

Why Competency-Based Questions are Essential in Class 12 Competency-Based Questions (CBQs) form a significant part of the HBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025. They are designed to: Test the application of knowledge rather than rote memorisation.

Build analytical and critical thinking skills.

To connect concepts with real-life situations.

Boost exam readiness by providing practice with the latest exam pattern. HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Questions: Subject-Wise PDF Download Students can download the subject-wise PDFs of important competency-based practice questions with answers below. These resources are aligned with the HBSE Class 12 curriculum 2025-26 and are highly useful for exam preparation. Subject Download PDF Link Biology Download PDF Chemistry Download PDF Economics Download PDF English Download PDF Geography Download PDF Hindi Download PDF History Download PDF Mathematics Download PDF Physics Download PDF Political Science Download PDF

Best Ways to Use the HBSE Class 12 Competency-Based Practice Questions To get the maximum benefit from these resources, students should adopt a strategic and consistent approach while practicing. Here are some effective ways to make the most of the HBSE Class 12 competency-based question sets: Learn by Understanding : Approach each question as a way to understand concepts in-depth instead of just solving for marks.

Approach each question as a way to understand concepts in-depth instead of just solving for marks. Practice Regularly : Dedicate time to solve questions from each subject. Break down questions, identify key concepts, and apply logical steps.

Dedicate time to solve questions from each subject. Break down questions, identify key concepts, and apply logical steps. Review and Recorrect: Go through incorrect answers carefully. Analyze your mistakes and reattempt similar problems to gain mastery.

Go through incorrect answers carefully. Analyze your mistakes and reattempt similar problems to gain mastery. Seek Guidance: Ask your teachers whenever you face difficulty. They can help clarify concepts, and suggest better approaches to solve complex problems.