20+ GK Questions with Answers on Navratri

Navratri, meaning “nine nights”, is one of the most vibrant and spiritually significant festivals in Hindu culture. Celebrated twice a year—Chaitra Navratri in spring and Sharad Navratri in autumn—it honours the divine feminine energy through the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms. Each day is dedicated to a different avatar, symbolising virtues like courage, wisdom, prosperity, and purity. The festival commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, representing the triumph of good over evil. Communities across India celebrate with fasting, prayers, music, dance (like Garba and Dandiya), and colourful rituals. It’s not just a religious observance—it’s a cultural celebration of strength, unity, and devotion. Ready to test your Navratri knowledge? Explore| What Are the Nine Forms of Goddess Durga? Check the List Here!

General Knowledge Questions and Answers on Navratri Q1. Which of the nine forms of the Goddess Durga is worshipped on the third day of Navratri, representing peace, prosperity, and tranquillity?

a) Shailaputri

b) Skandamata

c) Chandraghanta

d) Brahmacharini

Ans.: c) Chandraghanta

Explanation: Devi Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. She is known for her bell-shaped moon, or chandra, on her forehead and is believed to bring peace and courage. Q2. Navratri is a festival dedicated to the nine forms of which Hindu goddess?

a) Lakshmi

b) Saraswati

c) Durga

d) Kali

Ans.: c) Durga

Explanation: Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated over nine nights and ten days to honour the divine feminine goddess Durga and her various avatars. Q3. In which Indian state is the Navratri festival celebrated as "Dusara" and is famous for its grand procession involving the royal family?

a) Gujarat

b) Maharashtra

c) Karnataka

d) West Bengal

Ans.: c) Karnataka

Explanation: The Mysore Dasara in Karnataka is a famous celebration of Navratri, where the city is decorated with lights, and a royal procession, known as the Jamboo Savari, takes place.

Q4. The final day of Navratri is known as Mahanavami. What is the tenth day, which marks the end of the festival, called?

a) Sharad Purnima

b) Vijayadashami

c) Dhanteras

d) Holi

Ans.: b) Vijayadashami

Explanation: Vijayadashami, also known as Dasara, is the tenth day of the festival and marks the victory of good over evil. It is believed to be the day Lord Rama defeated Ravana and Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura. Q5. What is the traditional dance performed during Navratri, particularly in Gujarat?

a) Kathak

b) Garba

c) Bharatanatyam

d) Odissi

Ans.: b) Garba

Explanation: Garba is a traditional folk dance from Gujarat, performed in a circle as a form of worship to the Goddess Durga. It's often accompanied by live music and singing. Q6. The nine days of Navratri are often categorised into sets of three. The first three days are dedicated to the goddess of power. Which goddess is this?

a) Lakshmi

b) Saraswati

c) Kali

d) Parvati

Ans.: c) Kali

Explanation: The first three days of Navratri are dedicated to Kali, the goddess of power and destruction of evil.

Q7. In which city is the famous temple of Maa Vaishno Devi, a revered pilgrimage site for Navratri devotees, located?

a) Katra

b) Haridwar

c) Varanasi

d) Ayodhya

Ans.: a) Katra

Explanation: The Vaishno Devi Temple is located in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, and is one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in India, especially during Navratri. Q8. In certain parts of India, Navratri is a harvest festival. The ritual of sowing barley seeds, which symbolise prosperity, is common during this time. What is this ritual called?

a) Kanya Pujan

b) Kalash Sthapana

c) Khetri Sthapana

d) Dhunuchi Naach

Ans.: c) Khetri Sthapana

Explanation: The ritual of sowing barley seeds in a small pot, known as Khetri, is a traditional practice during Navratri, symbolising the harvest and prosperity. Q9. In West Bengal, Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja. On which day of Durga Puja is the maha-ashtami a significant ritual?

a) Third day

b) Fifth day

c) Eighth day

d) Ninth day

Ans.: c) Eighth day

Explanation: The eighth day, or Maha-Ashtami, is a crucial day of Durga Puja in West Bengal, where the Kumari Puja (worship of young girls as a form of the goddess) is performed.

Q10. The word 'Navratri' is derived from Sanskrit. What does it literally mean?

a) Nine days

b) Nine nights

c) Ten days

d) Ten nights

Ans.: b) Nine nights

Explanation: The word 'Navratri' is a compound word from Sanskrit, where 'nava' means nine and 'ratri' means nights. Q11. Which of the following is NOT one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri?

a) Siddhidatri

b) Mahagauri

c) Kamakhya

d) Kushmanda

Ans.: c) Kamakhya

Explanation: Kamakhya is a form of the goddess but is not one of the Navadurga (the nine specific forms of Durga) worshipped during the festival. Q12. What is the traditional food eaten by many people who fast during Navratri, made from a type of grain?

a) Rice

b) Wheat

c) Sabudana (sago)

d) Lentils

Ans.: c) Sabudana (sago)

Explanation: Sabudana, or sago, is a common food consumed during Navratri fasts, as it is considered a non-grain and is energising. It's often prepared as khichdi or vada.

Q13. In which state is the festival of Bommala Koluvu, a display of dolls and figurines, a prominent part of Navratri celebrations?

a) Tamil Nadu

b) Kerala

c) Andhra Pradesh

d) Both a) and c)

Ans.: d) Both a) and c)

Explanation: The tradition of arranging dolls, known as Bommalu Koluvu or Golu, is a significant part of Navratri in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Q14. Which form of Durga is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri and is believed to grant supernatural powers?

a) Siddhidatri

b) Brahmacharini

c) Katyayani

d) Skandamata

Ans.: a) Siddhidatri

Explanation: Siddhidatri is the ninth form of Durga, and her name means the "giver of supernatural powers". She is worshipped on the final day of the festival. Q15. The Kanya Pujan ritual, where young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the goddess, is a key part of Navratri. On which day is this ritual traditionally performed?

a) The first day

b) The fourth day

c) The eighth or ninth day

d) The tenth day

Ans.: c) The eighth or ninth day

Explanation: The Kanya Pujan ritual is traditionally performed on Ashtami (eighth day) or Navami (ninth day) of Navratri to honour the divine feminine.

Q16. The famous procession in which the idol of the goddess is carried on a decorated elephant is a key part of which city's Navratri celebrations?

a) Delhi

b) Mumbai

c) Mysore

d) Kolkata

Ans.: c) Mysore

Explanation: The Mysore Dasara is renowned for its grand procession, called Jamboo Savari, where the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is carried on a caparisoned elephant. Q17. In which Indian state is the festival celebrated with a ceremonial procession called the "Jatara"?

a) Rajasthan

b) Gujarat

c) West Bengal

d) Telangana

Ans.: d) Telangana

Explanation: In Telangana, a part of the festival is celebrated with the Bathukamma Jatara, where women arrange flowers in a tiered stack and dance around it. Q18. The worship of weapons, known as Ayudha Puja, is a significant ritual during Navratri, especially in the southern states. On which day of the festival is it performed?

a) The first day

b) The third day

c) The ninth day

d) The tenth day

Ans.: c) The ninth day

Explanation: Ayudha Puja is performed on the ninth day of Navratri (Mahanavami), where tools, vehicles, and weapons are worshipped as a symbol of power and livelihood.