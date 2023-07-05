CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 4 - Working of Institutions

Working of Institutions Class 9 MCQs: The MCQs summarized in this article offer a comprehensive overview of the key aspects of working of institutions covered in the NCERT Class 9 Working of Institutions Chapter 4. By understanding these fundamental concepts, readers gain a comprehensive understanding of this chapter.

Chapter 4 of the Class 9 Democratic Politics NCERT Book focuses on the working of institutions in a democratic system. It explores the roles and responsibilities of various institutions, such as Parliament, the President of India, the Supreme Court, and the State Government. These institutions play vital roles in lawmaking, governance, protection of fundamental rights, and maintaining the democratic framework of the country.

The following MCQs cover key concepts from Chapter 4: Working of Institutions. They touch upon the functions of different institutions, qualifications for various positions, electoral processes, and the balance of power within the democratic system. These questions aim to assess the readers' understanding of the roles and responsibilities of these institutions, as well as their significance in upholding democracy and protecting citizens' rights.

15 MCQs for Ch - 4: Working of Institutions

1. Which institution is responsible for making laws in India?

a) President of India

b) Parliament

c) Election Commission

d) Supreme Court

2. What is the minimum age requirement to become a member of the Rajya Sabha?

a) 18 years

b) 21 years

c) 25 years

d) 30 years

3. Which institution is responsible for interpreting the Constitution and protecting the fundamental rights of citizens?

a) President of India

b) Parliament

c) Election Commission

d) Supreme Court

4. The President of India is elected by:

a) Members of the Rajya Sabha

b) Members of the Lok Sabha

c) Members of the State Legislative Assemblies

d) All the above

5. Who is the head of the State Government in India?

a) President

b) Prime Minister

c) Chief Minister

d) Governor

6. The Council of Ministers is collectively responsible to:

a) President

b) Prime Minister

c) Speaker of the Lok Sabha

d) Chief Minister

7. Which institution is responsible for conducting the Lok Sabha elections in India?

a) President of India

b) Parliament

c) Election Commission

d) Supreme Court

8. What is the term of office for the members of the Rajya Sabha in India?

a) 3 years

b) 4 years

c) 5 years

d) 6 years

9. Who appoints the Chief Justice of India?

a) President of India

b) Parliament

c) Election Commission

d) Prime Minister

10. Which institution acts as the final interpreter of the Constitution in India?

a) President of India

b) Parliament

c) Election Commission

d) Supreme Court

11. The concept of 'judicial review' means that the Supreme Court can:

a) Review the functioning of the President

b) Review the functioning of the Parliament

c) Review the functioning of the Council of Ministers

d) Review the constitutional validity of laws

12. Who is the head of the Union Government in India?

a) President

b) Prime Minister

c) Chief Minister

d) Speaker of the Lok Sabha

13. Which institution is responsible for maintaining law and order at the state level in India?

a) President of India

b) Parliament

c) Election Commission

d) State Government

14. What is the role of the Speaker in the Lok Sabha?

a) To maintain discipline and order in the House

b) To propose and pass laws

c) To represent the President of India

d) To conduct elections

15. Who is the custodian of the Constitution in India?

a) President of India

b) Parliament

c) Election Commission

d) Supreme Court

Answer Key of MCQs

1. b) Parliament

2. d) 30 years

3. d) Supreme Court

4. d) All the above

5. c) Chief Minister

6. b) Prime Minister

7. c) Election Commission

8. d) 6 years

9. a) President of India

10. d) Supreme Court

11. d) Review the constitutional validity of laws

12. b) Prime Minister

13. d) State Government

14. a) To maintain discipline and order in the House

15. d) Supreme Court

Understanding the working of institutions is crucial for comprehending the functioning of a democratic system. Institutions like Parliament, the President, the Supreme Court, and the State Government have specific roles and responsibilities that contribute to the smooth functioning of the government. By ensuring a separation of powers, maintaining checks and balances, and safeguarding citizens' rights, these institutions collectively uphold the democratic principles and foster a system that promotes equality, justice, and accountability.