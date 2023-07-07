CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 4: Climate

Chapter 4: Climate Class 9 MCQs: Test your knowledge about India's geography with these multiple-choice questions! From its location on the world map to its physical divisions, borders, and the system of different rivers, see how well you know the size, geographical features, location of India and its climate . Choose the correct answers and discover fascinating facts about the country's vast landscape, its rivers and its climate.

Chapter 4: Climate from the NCERT book "Contemporary India" for Class 9 offers a comprehensive understanding of the river systems, basins, water bodies, and climatic conditions in India. This article presents 15 multiple-choice questions that highlight key aspects covered in the chapter.

15 MCQs for Ch - 4: Climate

1. Which of the following factors determines the climate of a place?

a) Latitude and altitude

b) Soil fertility

c) Population density

d) Industrialization rate

2. Which of the following is the most significant element of weather and climate?

a) Temperature

b) Humidity

c) Rainfall

d) Wind speed

3. The western coast of India receives heavy rainfall during which season?

a) Winter

b) Summer

c) Monsoon

d) Spring

4. The wind blowing in the northern parts of India during the summer season is known as:

a) Loo

b) Norwester

c) Retreating monsoon

d) Trade winds

5. Which of the following is a cold desert in India?

a) Thar Desert

b) Rann of Kutch

c) Deccan Plateau

d) Ladakh

6. The term "monsoon" is derived from the Arabic word meaning:

a) Season

b) Rain

c) Wind

d) Hot

7. The south-west monsoon winds in India bring rainfall from which ocean?

a) Indian Ocean

b) Pacific Ocean

c) Atlantic Ocean

d) Arctic Ocean

8. Which of the following is a factor influencing the distribution of vegetation and wildlife in India?

a) Temperature

b) Altitude

c) Rainfall

d) All of the above

9. The climate of the northeastern states of India is influenced by:

a) Bay of Bengal

b) Arabian Sea

c) Indian Ocean

d) Himalayan mountains

10. The highest annual range of temperature is found in which type of climate?

a) Tropical rainforest

b) Desert

c) Mediterranean

d) Steppe

11. Which of the following is not a factor affecting climate?

a) Distance from the sea

b) Ocean currents

c) Soil fertility

d) Elevation

12. Which of the following factors contributes to the formation of local winds?

a) Latitude

b) Elevation

c) Vegetation

d) Ocean currents

13. ___________ refers to the sum total of weather conditions and variations over a large area for a long period of time (more than thirty years).

a) Weather

b) Climate

c) Season

d) Temperature

14. Due to the curvature of the earth, the amount of solar energy received varies according to ______________

a) Longitude

b) Latitude

c) Climatic Zones

d) Altitude

15. _____________ is considered as the wettest place on the earth.

a) Mawsynram

b) Amazon

c) Antarctica

d) West Bengal

ANSWER KEY

The correct answers for the questions are as follows:

1. Latitude and altitude

2. Temperature

3. Monsoon

4. Loo

5. Ladakh

6. Season

7. Indian Ocean

8. All of the above

9. Himalayan mountains

10. Desert

11. Soil fertility

12. Vegetation

13. Climate

14. Latitude

15. Mawsynram



Chapter 4: Climate in the NCERT Class 9 Contemporary India Geography book offers students an opportunity to delve into the diverse climatic conditions, river systems, basins, and water bodies across India. This article on multiple-choice questions provides a glimpse into the key concepts covered in the chapter, fostering an understanding of the significance and interconnectedness of India's climatic conditions.

