Embark on a puzzling journey into a realm filled with rhymes and mystical creatures. Can you unravel the secrets of this enigmatic land?

Unveiling the Land of Rhymes and One-Horned Wonders: Can You Solve the Puzzle

Get ready, put on your detective hat and guess the name of this amazing state!

I am a land of tea and rhymes,

Where the one-horned beauty shines.

With mighty rivers flowing wide,

In my green embrace, you'll find.

In Kaziranga, my treasure lies,

Gentle giants, a delightful surprise.

Majestic temples grace my land,

Where devotion and culture hand in hand.

Bihu dances fill the air,

Joy and merriment beyond compare.

Silk sarees in vibrant hues,

A symbol of elegance, I proudly choose.

From Kamakhya's mystical shrine,

To the tranquillity of Dibru-Saikhowa's line.

Guess the state where nature's bliss,

And warm hospitality coexists.

Can you solve the riddle and name the state I'm describing? Let's see if you can crack the clue!

Read the riddle again, as the answer is in the riddle itself! The time is ticking, take another 10 seconds!

Wohooo! You have reached the end of this riddle adventure. Click on the image below to check if you have got a correct guess or a new learning through this riddle adventure.

