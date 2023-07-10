Welcome to a land of vibrant culture and mouth watering cuisine, where friendly vibes and warm smiles greet you at every turn. Get ready to embark on a journey to a state that is famous for its spice-infused delicacies and zest for life. From bustling cities to serene beaches, this place is a treasure trove of diverse attractions. Can you unravel the mystery and guess the name of this lively state?

Spicy Delights and Friendly Vibes: Guess the State!

Get ready, put on your detective hat and guess the name of this amazing state!

I am a state full of spice and zest,

Where mouthwatering food is truly the best.

My capital is known for its bustling life,

With technology and movies causing much strife.

From the majestic monument to beautiful beaches,

My landmarks and attractions never cease.

I am where the Telugu language thrives,

And my people are known for their friendly vibes.

Guess the state where smiles never fade,

Where the Nizams once held their royal parade.

If you're craving a flavorful delight,

Come to me, where the food is just right!

What state am I?

Can you guess the answer? The time is ticking, take another 10 seconds!

Read the riddle again, as the answer is in the riddle itself!

Wohooo! You have reached the end of this riddle adventure. Click on the image below to check if you have got a correct guess or a new learning through this riddle adventure.

Also Read - Colors, Lions, and Legends: Can you guess which state am I?

Also Read - Puzzling Paradise: Unravelling the Mystery of this State!

Also Read - Decoding the Enigma: Can you guess the state?

Also Read - Riddle on ‘Let’s go for an adventure along a river with this riddle!’

Also Read - Unravel the mysteries and find out which state am I?