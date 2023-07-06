CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 1: India - Size and Location

Chapter 1: India - Size and Location Class 9 MCQs: Test your knowledge about India's geography with these multiple-choice questions! From its location on the world map to its physical divisions and borders, see how well you know the size and location of India. Choose the correct answers and discover fascinating facts about the country's vast landscape.

India's geography is a fascinating subject, encompassing its vast size, strategic location, and diverse physical features. In this article, we delve into Chapter 1: India: Size and Location from the Class 9 Geography book "Contemporary India." Test your knowledge and discover interesting facts about India's position in the world, its borders, and key geographical landmarks. Take a journey through these multiple-choice questions to gain a deeper understanding of India's size and location.

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 4 - Working of Institutions

15 MCQs for Ch - 1: India - Size and Location

1. India is located in which continent?

a) Asia

b) Europe

c) Africa

d) North America

2. Which two countries share the longest border with India?

a) China and Nepal

b) Pakistan and Afghanistan

c) Bangladesh and Bhutan

d) China and Pakistan

3. India is the ____ largest country in the world by land area.

a) second

b) fourth

c) seventh

d) tenth

4. The southernmost point of the Indian mainland is:

a) Kanyakumari

b) Rameswaram

c) Cape Comorin

d) Thiruvananthapuram

5. India is divided into how many major physical divisions?

a) 3

b) 6

c) 7

d) 9

Also read: CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Ch - 2: Constitutional Design

6. The Tropic of Cancer passes through which Indian states?

a) Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Mizoram

b) Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Assam

c) Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal

d) Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Arunachal Pradesh

7. Which Indian state has the longest coastline?

a) Kerala

b) Tamil Nadu

c) Andhra Pradesh

d) Gujarat

8. The Indian Standard Time is ahead of Greenwich Mean Time by how many hours?

a) 4 hrs 45 mins

b) 5 hrs 30 mins

c) 6 hrs 15 mins

d) 7 hrs

9. The total land border of India is approximately:

a) 15,200 kilometers

b) 7,500 kilometers

c) 9,000 kilometers

d) 11,000 kilometers

10. The Palk Strait lies between India and:

a) Sri Lanka

b) Maldives

c) Bangladesh

d) Myanmar

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 3 - Electoral Politics

11. The northernmost point of India is in:

a) Jammu and Kashmir

b) Punjab

c) Uttarakhand

d) Himachal Pradesh

12. Which river forms the boundary between India and Nepal?

a) Ganges

b) Sharda River

c) Yamuna

d) Sutlej

13. The easternmost longitude of India is:

a) 97° 25' E

b) 82° 30' E

c) 68° 7' E

d) 77° 6' E

14. The Indian Ocean lies to the _______ of India.

a) east

b) west

c) north

d) south

15. Which of the following countries share the shortest border with India?

a) Nepal

b) Myanmar

c) Bhutan

d) Afghanistan

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 1 - What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

Also Read: Maps of Countries mentioned in Ch-1: What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

ANSWER KEY

The correct answers for the questions are as follows:

1. a) Asia

2. d) China and Pakistan

3. c) seventh

4. a) Kanyakumari

5. b) 6

6. a) Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Mizoram

7. d) Gujarat

8. b) 5 hrs 30 mins

9. c) 15,200 kilometers

10. a) Sri Lanka

11. a) Jammu and Kashmir

12. b) Sharda River

13. a) 97°256' E

14. d) south

15. d) Afghanistan

Also Read - Class 9 Revision Notes for Ch 1 : What is Democracy? Why Democracy? Political Science

Congratulations on completing the quiz on India's size and location! We hope you found this exploration of India's geography insightful and engaging. The diverse physical divisions, long borders, and strategic position of India make it a unique and captivating country. By understanding its geography, we gain a deeper appreciation for India's rich heritage and the factors that shape its culture and development. Keep exploring and expanding your knowledge of the world around you!

Also Read - Download Class 9 Political Science MCQ Notes for Ch 5: Democratic Rights PDF