CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 3: Drainage

Chapter 3: Drainage Class 9 MCQs: Test your knowledge about India's geography with these multiple-choice questions! From its location on the world map to its physical divisions, borders, and the system of different rivers, see how well you know the size, geographical features and location of India. Choose the correct answers and discover fascinating facts about the country's vast landscape and its rivers.

Chapter 3: Drainage from the NCERT book "Contemporary India" for Class 9 offers a comprehensive understanding of the river systems, basins, and water bodies in India. This article presents 15 multiple-choice questions that highlight key aspects covered in the chapter.

15 MCQs for Ch - 3: Drainage

1. Which of the following is not a major river system in South India?

a) Godavari

b) Krishna

c) Cauvery

d) Tapti

2. Which of the following rivers originates from the Amarkantak plateau?

a) Ganga

b) Godavari

c) Narmada

d) Krishna

3. The Kaveri River flows through which states of India?

a) Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

b) Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

c) Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

d) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

4. The Mahanadi River flows through which of the following states?

a) Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra

b) Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

c) Odisha and Chhattisgarh

d) Rajasthan and Gujarat

5. Which river forms the famous Jog Falls in Karnataka?

a) Ganga

b) Godavari

c) Krishna

d) Sharavathi

6. Which of the following is not a Himalayan river?

a) Brahmaputra

b) Indus

c) Ganga

d) Krishna

7. The Narmada and Tapti rivers flow into which body of water?

a) Bay of Bengal

b) Arabian Sea

c) Indian Ocean

d) Gulf of Cambay

8. The river known as the "Dakshin Ganga" (South Ganga) is:

a) Godavari

b) Krishna

c) Mahanadi

d) Tapti

9. The river that flows through the Thar Desert in India is:

a) Yamuna

b) Luni

c) Sabarmati

d) Betwa

10. The river that forms the famous Bhakra Nangal Dam in India is:

a) Yamuna

b) Sutlej

c) Beas

d) Chenab

11. Which of the following rivers is known as the "River of Sorrow"?

a) Brahmaputra

b) Ganga

c) Yamuna

d) Indus

12. The river Indus originates from:

a) Mansarovar Lake

b) Kailash Mountain

c) Rohtang Pass

d) Siachen Glacier

13. Which of the following rivers does not originate from the Western Ghats?

a) Krishna

b) Narmada

c) Tapti

d) Godavari

14. The river that forms the famous Dhuandhar Falls in India is:

a) Ganga

b) Godavari

c) Narmada

d) Krishna

15. The river that originates from the Gangotri Glacier in Uttarakhand is:

a) Ganga

b) Brahmaputra

c) Yamuna

d) Chenab

ANSWER KEY

The correct answers for the questions are as follows:

1. d) Tapti

2. c) Narmada

3. b) Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

4. c) Odisha and Chhattisgarh

5. d) Sharavathi

6. d) Krishna

7. b) Arabian Sea

8. a) Godavari

9. b) Luni

10. b) Sutlej

11. a) Brahmaputra

12. a) Mansarovar Lake

13. b) Narmada

14. c) Narmada

15. a) Ganga

Chapter 3: Drainage in the NCERT Class 9 Contemporary India Geography book offers students an opportunity to delve into the diverse river systems, basins, and water bodies across India. This article on multiple-choice questions provides a glimpse into the key concepts covered in the chapter, fostering an understanding of the significance and interconnectedness of India's drainage system.

