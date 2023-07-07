CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Geography Chapter 2: Physical Features of India

Chapter 2: Physical Features of India Class 9 MCQs: Test your knowledge about India's geography with these multiple-choice questions! From its location on the world map to its physical divisions and borders, see how well you know the size, geographical features and location of India. Choose the correct answers and discover fascinating facts about the country's vast landscape.

India's physical features are diverse and captivating, showcasing the country's rich geographical heritage. In this article, we explore Chapter 2: Physical Features of India from the Class 9 Geography book "Contemporary India." Embark on a journey through these multiple-choice questions and test your knowledge of India's majestic mountains, serene rivers, expansive deserts, and stunning coastlines. Gain a deeper understanding of India's physical geography and appreciate the natural wonders that shape the country's landscape.

15 MCQs for Ch - 2: Physical Features of India

1. Which mountain range forms the northern boundary of India?

a) Himalayas

b) Western Ghats

c) Aravalli Range

d) Eastern Ghats

2. The highest peak in India is:

a) Mount Everest

b) Kangchenjunga

c) Nanda Devi

d) Kanchenjunga

3. Which river is known as the "Sorrow of Bihar"?

a) Ganges

b) Yamuna

c) Kosi

d) Kaveri

4. Which of the following states does not share a border with Nepal?

a) Uttarakhand

b) Bihar

c) Sikkim

d) Jharkhand

5. The Great Indian desert is located in which state?

a) Rajasthan

b) Gujarat

c) Punjab

d) Haryana

6. Which of the following rivers does not flow through the state of Uttar Pradesh?

a) Ganges

b) Yamuna

c) Godavari

d) Ghaghara

7. The largest delta in India is formed by which river?

a) Narmada

b) Brahmaputra

c) Yamuna

d) Godavari

8. Which of the following is the oldest mountain range in India?

a) Aravalli Range

b) Western Ghats

c) Eastern Ghats

d) Himalayas

9. The largest freshwater lake in India is:

a) Dal Lake

b) Chilika Lake

c) Vembanad Lake

d) Wular Lake

10. ___________ is known as the "Land of Five Rivers" in India.

a) Punjab

b) Haryana

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Bihar

11. The Palk Strait lies between India and:

a) Sri Lanka

b) Maldives

c) Bangladesh

d) Myanmar

12. Which of the following is not a major river system in South India?

a) Krishna

b) Godavari

c) Kaveri

d) Narmada

13. The famous hill station "Shimla" is located in which state?

a) Himachal Pradesh

b) Uttarakhand

c) Jammu and Kashmir

d) Sikkim

14. Which river flows through the valley known as "Ladakh"?

a) Indus

b) Brahmaputra

c) Yamuna

d) Ganges

15. Which of the following states does not share a border with the Arabian Sea?

a) Gujarat

b) Maharashtra

c) Karnataka

d) Odisha

ANSWER KEY

The correct answers for the questions are as follows:

1. a) Himalayas

2. b) Kangchenjunga

3. c) Kosi

4. d) Jharkhand

5. a) Rajasthan

6. c) Godavari

7. b) Brahmaputra

8. a) Aravalli Range

9. d) Wular Lake

10. a) Punjab

11. a) Sri Lanka

12. d) Narmada

13. a) Himachal Pradesh

14. a) Indus

15. d) Odisha

Congratulations on completing the quiz on the physical features of India! We hope this exploration of India's diverse geography has been informative and engaging. From the towering Himalayas in the north to the vast coastline in the south, India's physical features offer a breathtaking tapestry of natural wonders. By understanding and appreciating these features, we gain a deeper connection with our surroundings and the environmental diversity that India is blessed with. Keep exploring and discovering the beauty of India's physical landscape, and continue nurturing your curiosity about the world around you.

