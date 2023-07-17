Pastoralists in the Modern World: Chapter 5 of Class 9 NCERT History - The article presents a thought-provoking set of 15 multiple-choice questions, delving into Chapter 5 "Pastoralists in the Modern World" from Class 9 History NCERT. Exploring the lives of traditional pastoral nomadic communities, the MCQs cover their dependence on animal husbandry, seasonal migrations, and challenges faced amidst modernization. The decline of traditional pastoralism due to encroachment on grazing lands and the impact of government policies on their livelihood are also examined. From the Maasai in East Africa to the Bakarwal in the Himalayas, this condensed assessment provides valuable insights into the rich diversity and struggles of pastoralist communities worldwide.

CBSE Class 9 MCQs of History Chapter 5 - Pastoralists in the Modern World

Venturing into the intriguing realm of pastoralism, this article presents a captivating set of 15 multiple-choice questions based on Chapter 5 "Pastoralists in the Modern World" from Class 9 History NCERT. These questions illuminate the nomadic lives of pastoral communities, shedding light on their traditional practices, seasonal migrations, and challenges in the face of modernization. From the renowned Maasai tribe of East Africa to the Bakarwal community nestled in the Himalayas, this comprehensive introduction sets the stage for a captivating exploration of the diverse and resilient world of pastoralists across the globe.

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of History Chapter 4 - Forest Society and Colonialism

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of History Chapter 3 - Nazism and the Rise of Hitler 2023

15 MCQs on Chapter 5 - Pastoralists in the Modern World

1. Which of the following regions is known for its traditional pastoral nomadic communities?

a) Coastal areas

b) Plateau regions

c) Urban centers

d) Rainforests

2. Pastoralists primarily depend on which of the following activities for their livelihood?

a) Agriculture

b) Fishing

c) Animal husbandry

d) Industrial work

3. The term "Pastoralism" refers to:

a) Farming and cultivation of crops

b) Hunting and gathering of food

c) Rearing and herding of animals

d) Trade and commerce in urban centers

4. The Maasai community is a pastoral nomadic tribe found in:

a) Australia

b) Central Asia

c) East Africa

d) South America

5. Which of the following animals is commonly reared by pastoralists in arid regions?

a) Cattle

b) Pigs

c) Ducks

d) Sheep

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of History Chapter 2 - Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

Also Read - CBSE Class 9 MCQs of History Chapter 1 - The French Revolution

6. Pastoralists are known for their seasonal movement in search of:

a) Gold and precious metals

b) Fertile land for cultivation

c) Water and fresh pastures

d) Valuable artifacts

7. What challenges do pastoralists face during their seasonal migrations?

a) Limited access to modern technology

b) Difficulty in finding entertainment options

c) Language barriers with settled communities

d) Encroachment on their traditional grazing lands

8. The process of settling down and adopting a sedentary lifestyle is known as:

a) Industrialization

b) Globalization

c) Urbanization

d) Civilization

9. What is the major reason behind the decline of traditional pastoralism?

a) Government support and protection

b) Adaptability to changing environments

c) Increasing competition for land and resources

d) Preference for urban lifestyles

10. The practice of enclosing common grazing lands for private use is known as:

a) Subsistence farming

b) Deforestation

c) Enclosure

d) Sustainable agriculture

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for Class 9 NCERT Democratic Politics from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

11. In some cases, pastoralists supplement their income by selling:

a) Handicrafts and textiles

b) Modern gadgets and electronics

c) Mineral resources and gemstones

d) Agricultural machinery and tools

12. The government's policy of excluding pastoralists from certain regions to conserve wildlife is known as:

a) Afforestation

b) Displacement

c) Land degradation

d) Conservation-induced displacement

13. The Bakarwal community, famous for their nomadic lifestyle, is found in the regions of:

a) Amazon Rainforest

b) Sahara Desert

c) The Himalayas

d) Siberian Tundra

14. Which organization has played a significant role in supporting pastoralist communities in various parts of the world?

a) United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

b) World Health Organization (WHO)

c) International Monetary Fund (IMF)

d) International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

15. The process of pastoralists losing their animals and livelihood due to government policies and modern developments is known as:

a) Pastoral migration

b) Deforestation

c) Desertification

d) Distress-driven displacement

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for Geography Class 9 NCERT Contemporary India from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

Also read: What is Democracy? Why Democracy? CBSE Class 9 Political Science Chapter 1 Notes, Download PDF

ANSWER KEY

1. b) Plateau regions

2. c) Animal husbandry

3. c) Rearing and herding of animals

4. c) East Africa

5. d) Sheep

6. c) Water and fresh pastures

7. d) Encroachment on their traditional grazing lands

8. c) Urbanization

9. c) Increasing competition for land and resources

10. c) Enclosure

11. a) Handicrafts and textiles

12. d) Conservation-induced displacement

13. c) The Himalayas

14. d) International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

15. d) Distress-driven displacement

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for Economics Class 9 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

Also read: Maps of Countries mentioned in Ch-1: What is Democracy? Why Democracy?