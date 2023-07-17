CBSE Class 9 MCQs of History Chapter 3 - Nazism and the Rise of Hitler 2023

Nazism and the Rise of Hitler: Chapter 3 of Class 9 NCERT History - The article "Nazism and the Rise of Hitler" delves into a significant chapter in history that explores the origins of Nazism and Adolf Hitler's ascent to power. Class 9 NCERT History sheds light on this dark era, marked by fascist ideologies and their catastrophic consequences. This summary presents a collection of 15 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) that serve as a comprehensive test of readers' knowledge about the events, ideas, and personalities that played pivotal roles in shaping Nazi Germany. Join us on this insightful journey through history, as we uncover the essential aspects of Nazism and Hitler's rise to prominence, and reflect on the profound lessons it teaches us today.

CBSE Class 9 MCQs of History Chapter 3 - Nazism and the Rise of Hitler

15 MCQs on Chapter 3 - Nazism and the Rise of Hitler

1. Who was the leader of the Nazi Party in Germany?

a) Winston Churchill

b) Benito Mussolini

c) Adolf Hitler

d) Joseph Stalin

2. In which country did Nazism emerge as a political ideology?

a) Italy

b) Germany

c) Japan

d) France

3. What was the title of Adolf Hitler's autobiography, where he outlined his political ideology and future plans for Germany?

a) The Communist Manifesto

b) Mein Kampf

c) The Art of War

d) The Republic

4. What does the term "Swastika" symbolize in Nazi ideology?

a) Victory

b) Peace

c) Unity

d) Aryan purity

5. In which year did Hitler become the Chancellor of Germany?

a) 1933

b) 1918

c) 1929

d) 1945

6. Which event allowed Hitler to consolidate power and eliminate his political rivals, leading to the establishment of a dictatorship in Germany?

a) The Great Depression

b) The Beer Hall Putsch

c) The Treaty of Versailles

d) The Reichstag Fire

7. What were the paramilitary squads organized by the Nazi Party to intimidate and eliminate opposition groups called?

a) Brownshirts

b) Red Guards

c) Blackshirts

d) White Army

8. The Nuremberg Laws, enacted in 1935, targeted which group of people, stripping them of their citizenship and rights in Nazi Germany?

a) Jews

b) Christians

c) Communists

d) Aryans

9. What was the state-sponsored, organized violence against Jews and their properties on November 9-10, 1938, known as?

a) The Holocaust

b) The Pogrom Night

c) Kristallnacht

d) The Final Solution

10. Which Nazi concentration camp became a symbol of the Holocaust, where millions of innocent people were systematically killed?

a) Auschwitz

b) Dachau

c) Buchenwald

d) Treblinka

11. What was the main aim of Hitler's foreign policy, which led to the outbreak of World War II?

a) Expansion of socialism

b) Creation of a European Union

c) Pursuit of world peace

d) Expansion of German territory (Lebensraum)

12. The "Blitzkrieg" strategy employed by the Germans during World War II involved:

a) A massive naval invasion

b) A continuous bombing campaign

c) Lightning-fast, coordinated military strikes

d) Developing advanced tanks and submarines

13. Which alliance was formed by Germany, Italy, and Japan during World War II?

a) Axis Powers

b) Allied Powers

c) Central Powers

d) Entente Powers

14. When did Germany surrender, effectively ending World War II in Europe?

a) December 7, 1941

b) May 7, 1945

c) June 6, 1944

d) September 2, 1945

15. What was the fate of Adolf Hitler?

a) He was assassinated

b) He died of natural causes

c) He was captured and imprisoned

d) He committed suicide in his bunker

ANSWER KEY

1. c) Adolf Hitler

2. b) Germany

3. b) Mein Kampf

4. d) Aryan purity

5. a) 1933

6. d) The Reichstag Fire

7. a) Brownshirts

8. a) Jews

9. c) Kristallnacht

10. a) Auschwitz

11. d) Expansion of German territory (Lebensraum)

12. c) Lightning-fast, coordinated military strikes

13. a) Axis Powers

14. b) May 7, 1945

15. d) He committed suicide in his bunker.

