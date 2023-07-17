CBSE Class 9 MCQs of History Chapter 4 - Forest Society and Colonialism

Forest Society and Colonialism: Chapter 4 of Class 9 NCERT History - The article presents 15 MCQs on Chapter 4 "Forest Society and Colonialism" of Class 9 History NCERT. It explores the impact of colonialism on India's forests, focusing on motives behind exploitation, resistance movements, and tribal struggles. The significance of figures like Amrita Devi Bishnoi and events like the Haora movement is highlighted. The MCQs provide valuable insights into the consequences of colonial forest policies and their effects on tribal communities.

15 MCQs on Chapter 4 - Forest Society and Colonialism

1. Which European power played a significant role in the exploitation of forest resources in India during colonial times?

a) France

b) Spain

c) Portugal

d) Britain

2. What was the main reason behind the increasing demand for timber during colonial rule in India?

a) Construction of temples and palaces

b) Expansion of railways and shipbuilding

c) Increase in traditional woodcraft industries

d) Need for firewood by local communities

3. The British colonial authorities used the forests primarily for:

a) Promoting wildlife conservation

b) Enhancing the beauty of hill stations

c) Sustaining tribal livelihoods

d) Extracting valuable timber for export

4. The term "Tribal Revolts" in the context of colonial forest policies refers to:

a) Armed uprisings by tribal communities against British rule

b) Resistance movements by tribal leaders against wildlife conservation laws

c) Protests by tribal people against the restrictions on their access to forests

d) Conflicts between different tribal communities over forest resources

5. Which tribal leader led the rebellion in Bastar against the forest laws imposed by the British?

a) Birsa Munda

b) Gunda Dhur

c) Rani Gaidinliu

d) Alluri Sitarama Raju

6. The introduction of Forest Laws by the British colonial government resulted in:

a) Increased protection and preservation of forests

b) Widespread deforestation and environmental degradation

c) Enhanced cooperation between tribal communities and British authorities

d) Encouragement of forest-based industries

7. What was the main motive behind the establishment of "Reserved Forests" during colonial rule?

a) To create spaces for recreational activities of the British officers

b) To provide sanctuaries for endangered wildlife species

c) To ensure a steady supply of timber for the British industries

d) To settle displaced farmers from densely populated regions

8. Which movement initiated by Amrita Devi Bishnoi to protect trees from being felled is famous in Indian history?

a) Chipko Movement

b) Jungle Bachao A ndolan

c) Forest Satyagraha

d) Tree Hugging Movement

9. The British transformed the landscape of hill stations like Shimla, Darjeeling, and Ooty to resemble:

a) European towns and cities

b) Dense forests and wildlife sanctuaries

c) Traditional Indian villages

d) Agricultural fields for local communities

10. What impact did the introduction of tea plantations have on the tribal communities in Assam during colonial rule?

a) Improved socio-economic conditions of tribes due to job opportunities

b) Preservation of tribal culture and traditions

c) Forced displacement and labor exploitation

d) Introduction of new agricultural techniques

11. The 'Forest Satyagraha' in the United Provinces (Uttar Pradesh) was led by:

a) Sarojini Naidu

b) Mahatma Gandhi

c) Jawaharlal Nehru

d) Rabindranath Tagore

12. What was the main purpose of the Forest Act of 1927, passed during British colonial rule in India?

a) To promote wildlife conservation and protect endangered species

b) To grant unrestricted access to forests for tribal communities

c) To establish national parks and wildlife sanctuaries

d) To further tighten control over forests and regulate their use for commercial interests

13. The British passed the Forest Act in India in which year?

a) 1865

b) 1882

c) 1927

d) 1947

14. Which tribe in the Andaman Islands was severely affected by the British colonial policies of forest conservation?

a) Jarawas

b) Sentinelese

c) Onge

d) Great Andamanese

15. The term "Sustainable Forest Management" refers to:

a) Clearing forests for industrial and urban development

b) Balancing environmental, social, and economic interests in forest use

c) Completely preserving forests without any human intervention

d) Encouraging deforestation for agricultural expansion

ANSWER KEY

1. d) Britain

2. b) Expansion of railways and shipbuilding

3. d) Extracting valuable timber for export

4. c) Protests by tribal people against the restrictions on their access to forests

5. b) Gunda Dhur

6. b) Widespread deforestation and environmental degradation

7. c) To ensure a steady supply of timber for the British industries

8. a) Chipko Movement

9. a) European towns and cities

10. c) Forced displacement and labor exploitation

11. b) Mahatma Gandhi

12. d) To further tighten control over forests and regulate their use for commercial interests

13. b) 1882

14. d) Great Andamanese

15. b) Balancing environmental, social, and economic interests in forest use

