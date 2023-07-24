CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for History Class 11 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

CBSE Class 11 History Chapter wise MCQs: Get here the Class 11th History MCQs for all chapters to revise the fundamental concepts. All the MCQs (with answers) are available in PDF format. These questions are best for the annual exam preparations.

NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbooks are known for their comprehensive and informative content, providing students with a strong foundation in various subjects. One such subject is History, which introduces students to the fundamental concepts of ancient, medieval and modern history, its functions, and the role of individuals and institutions within it. To help students assess their understanding of the subject, chapterwise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are provided here.

In this article, we have compiled a list of chapterwise MCQs for Class 11 NCERT Themes in World History. These MCQs are designed to test students' conceptual understanding and help them prepare effectively for their examinations. Each link provided below will direct you to a specific chapter, where you can find a set of MCQs related to that chapter. The PDF of these chapterwise MCQs is also available to be downloaded. Let's explore these valuable resources!

MCQs for Chapter 1: Writing and City Life

MCQs for Chapter 2: An Empire Across Three Continents

MCQs for Chapter 3: Nomadic Empires

MCQs for Chapter 4: The Three Orders

MCQs for Chapter 5: Changing Cultural Traditions

MCQs for Chapter 6: Displacing Indigenous People

The chapterwise MCQs provided in this article offer an excellent opportunity for Class 11 students studying History to test their knowledge and assess their understanding of the subject. These MCQs are aligned with the NCERT syllabus, making them an effective tool for exam preparation. By practicing these MCQs, students can improve their conceptual clarity and excel in their examinations.

However, it is important to note that MCQs should be used as a supplementary resource to enhance learning and reinforce concepts. It is equally important for students to engage with the complete content of their textbooks and seek guidance from their teachers whenever required. Best of luck with your studies!

