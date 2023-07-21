NCERT Class 11 MCQs of Themes in World History Theme 3 - Nomadic Empires of Section 2 - Empires CBSE 2023

Theme 3 - Nomadic Empires of Section 2 - Empires 2023 - This article delves into the riveting history of Nomadic Empires, exploring the rise and achievements of formidable conquerors. Tracing the footsteps of Genghis Khan, the legendary founder of the Mongol Empire, readers uncover the unparalleled military tactics that paved the way for Mongol dominance in Central Asia and Persia. Shedding light on Qubilai Khan's remarkable legacy, the article reveals the establishment of the Yuan Dynasty in China. Additionally, it highlights the impact of these nomadic empires on world history, encompassing tales of religious tolerance, cultural exchange, and the significant territories they conquered during their extraordinary reign.

In the annals of world history, the Nomadic Empires stand as awe-inspiring chapters of conquest and cultural exchange. Led by remarkable leaders like Genghis Khan and Kublai Khan, these ancient empires left an indelible mark on the regions they traversed. This article delves into the intriguing tale of these nomadic conquerors, exploring their military prowess, the extent of their dominions, and their lasting impact on global history. Join us on this enlightening journey as we unravel the legacy of the Nomadic Empires, revealing the dynamic forces that shaped the course of civilization.

Theme 2 - Nomadic Empires

Here are 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on CBSE Theme 3 - Nomadic Empires of the NCERT Class 11 Themes in World History book:

1. What was the primary mode of subsistence for the nomadic empires?

a) Agriculture

b) Trading

c) Hunting and Gathering

d) Fishing

2. Which nomadic empire was known for its skilled horsemanship and archery?

a) Roman Empire

b) Mongol Empire

c) Ottoman Empire

d) Mughal Empire

3. The Mongol Empire was founded by:

a) Genghis Khan

b) Alexander the Great

c) Julius Caesar

d) Attila the Hun

4. Which nomadic empire is associated with the steppe region of Central Asia?

a) Huns

b) Aztecs

c) Persians

d) Egyptians

5. The famous Mongol military leader, who was the founder of the Yuan Dynasty in China and the grandson of Genghis Khan, was:

a) Tamerlane

b) Timur

c) Qubilai Khan

d) Hulegu

6. Which of the following regions was NOT a part of the Mongol Empire during its peak?

a) Persia

b) China

c) India

d) Egypt

7. The Mongols were successful in their conquests due to their:

a) Weak leadership

b) Small army size

c) Advanced naval fleet

d) Superior military tactics and organization

8. Which city was famously attacked and plundered by the Mongols in 1258?

a) Rome

b) Baghdad

c) Constantinople

d) Beijing

9. The Mongol leader Hulegu was a grandson of:

a) Genghis Khan

b) Attila the Hun

c) Charlemagne

d) Alexander the Great

10. The nomadic empires were known for their tolerance towards:

a) Religious diversity

b) Technological advancements

c) Centralized governance

d) Female rulers

11. The Chagatai Khanate was situated in:

a) North America

b) South America

c) Central Asia

d) Europe

12. The Yuan Dynasty, established by Kublai Khan, ruled over:

a) China

b) Persia

c) India

d) Egypt

13. Which nomadic empire is associated with the fall of the Western Roman Empire?

a) Huns

b) Mongols

c) Ottomans

d) Vandals

14. The Black Death, also known as the Bubonic Plague, was spread by the Mongols through:

a) Contaminated water

b) Mosquito bites

c) Fleas on rats

d) Person-to-person contact

15. The Mamluks successfully resisted the Mongol invasions in:

a) India

b) Egypt

c) Persia

d) China

ANSWER KEY

Here are the answers to the multiple-choice questions:

1. c) Hunting and Gathering

2. b) Mongol Empire

3. a) Genghis Khan

4. a) Huns

5. c) Qubilai Khan

6. c) India

7. d) Superior military tactics and organization

8. b) Baghdad

9. a) Genghis Khan

10. a) Religious diversity

11. c) Central Asia

12. a) China

13. a) Huns

14. c) Fleas on rats

15. b) Egypt





