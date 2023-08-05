On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What Happened on August 5? Check Historical Events

August is one of the months of the year that fills us with zeal as we start to prepare for the celebration of Independence Day on August 15. The day that brought light and hope to the country and laid the foundation of the nation as one of the largest democracies in the world. Let’s understand the history behind this day and the events that led to this joyous day. In this article, we will discuss the importance of August 5 in the history of India’s freedom struggle.

August 5 and India’s History

As we are approaching August 15, a major day in the history of India’s struggle for independence and the day that is celebrated as India’s Independence Day, let us learn about the different historical events that have taken place in India on August 5 in last five centuries and gear up for the Independence Day Celebrations of the year 2023.

August 5 and India’s History 1. Maharaja Nandakumar's Execution in Calcutta 1775 2. Dwarka Prasad Mishra's Birth 1901 3. Shivmangal Singh ‘Suman’ Birth 1915 4. Gandhi's Address at Gurudwara Punja Saheb and Wah Refugee Camp 1947 5. Gopinath Bordoloi's Demise 1950 6. Justice Leila Seth's Historic Achievement 1991 7. Lala Amarnath Bhardwaj's Passing 2000 8. Pran Kumar Sharma's Demise 2014 9. Ram Mandir Foundation Stone Laying 2020

SIGNIFICANCE OF AUGUST 5 IN THE HISTORY OF INDIA

1. August 5, 1775 - Maharaja Nandakumar's Execution in Calcutta:

On this date, Maharaja Nandakumar, a prominent figure in the Bengal region, was hanged in Calcutta on account of false charges of forgery. His execution marked a significant event during the tumultuous period of British colonial rule in India, highlighting the harsh consequences of political dissent and the suppression of local leadership. His hanging is also termed as the ‘first judicial murder’ by historians.

2. August 5, 1901 - Dwarka Prasad Mishra's Birth:

A momentous occasion in the annals of Indian history, as Dwarka Prasad Mishra (August 5, 1901 – May 31, 1988), a distinguished statesman, literary figure, freedom fighter and the first chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, was born. One of his famous works as a poet is ‘Krishnayana’ (Journey of Krishna).

3. August 5, 1915 - Shivmangal Singh ‘Suman’ Birth:

The birth of the eminent poet and academician, Shivmangal Singh ‘Suman’ (August 5, 1915 – November 27, 2002) is marked on this date. In his career, he served as the Vice-Chancellor of Vikram University in Ujjain, Vice-President of Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan, Press & Cultural Attache in Indian Embassy in Kathmandu (Nepal) and the president of Association of Indian Universities in New Delhi.

4. August 5, 1947 - Gandhi's Address at Gurudwara Punja Saheb and Wah Refugee Camp:

In the wake of India's independence, Mahatma Gandhi, the revered leader of the freedom movement, addressed a significant prayer meeting, on August 5, 1947, at Gurudwara Punja Saheb and a refugee camp meeting in Wah cantonment in Rawalpindi district which is now included in the territory of Pakistan. These addresses underscored Gandhi's commitment to communal harmony and his efforts to console and support those affected by the upheavals of partition.

5. August 5, 1950 - Gopinath Bordoloi's Demise:

Gopinath Bordoloi (June 6, 1890 – August 5, 1950), an Indian independence activist and the first Chief Minister of Assam, passed away on August 5, 1950. He was a follower of Gandhian Principles of nonviolence and worked on development of Assam state and integration into the Indian Union. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna Award posthumously in 1999 and his statue was also laid in Parliament House in 2002 by the then President of India, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

6. August 5, 1991 - Justice Leila Seth's Historic Achievement:

Justice Leila Seth (October 20, 1930 – May 5, 2017), became the first Indian woman to ascend to the position of Chief Justice of a High Court of Himachal Pradesh on August 5, 1991. She had also received the honour of being senior counsel by the Supreme Court of India, being the first woman to work at that designation. Her accomplishment stands as a testament to women's capabilities in the legal profession and serves as an inspiration for future generations of aspiring female jurists.

7. August 5, 2000 - Lala Amarnath Bhardwaj's Passing:

Known as the father of Indian cricket, Lala Amarnath Bhardwaj (September 11, 1911 – August 5, 2000), passed away on August 5, 2000. He was the first captain of the Indian cricket team of independent India. He achieved the first century in a Test match for India in 1933. He received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the first C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 1994 from BCCI.

8. August 5, 2014 - Pran Kumar Sharma's Demise:

Pran Kumar Sharma (August 15, 1938 – August 5, 2014), Indian cartoonist behind the beloved character "Chacha Chaudhary," passed away on August 5, 2014. He created many famous characters like Shrimatiji, Pinki, Billoo, Raman, and Channi Chachi. His creative genius and humorous narratives brought joy to countless readers, and his work remains a cherished part of India's popular culture.

9. August 5, 2020 - Ram Mandir Foundation Stone Laying:

The foundation stone for the Ram Mandir, dedicated to Lord Ram, was laid in Ayodhya by PM Modi on August 5, 2020. The event marked the culmination of a long-standing religious and legal dispute and signified a step towards communal harmony and the promotion of cultural heritage.

Discussion

Knowledge about the major events that led to the Independence of India and the development of Modern India, which is one of the largest democracies in the world, plays a significant role in providing us with the opportunity to celebrate the struggle for independence and unity in diversity.

