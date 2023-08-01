On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What happened on August 1? Check Historical Events

August is one of the months of the year that fills us with zeal as we start to prepare for the celebration of Independence Day on August 15. The day that brought light and hope to the country and laid the foundation of the nation as one of the largest democracies in the world. Let’s understand the history behind this day and the events that led to this joyous day. In this article, we will discuss the importance of August 1 in the history of India’s freedom struggle.

August 1 and India’s History

As we are approaching August 15, a major day in the history of India’s struggle for independence and the day that is celebrated as India’s Independence Day, let us learn about the different historical events that have taken place in India on August 1 in last 5 centuries and gear up for the Independence Day Celebrations of the year 2023.

August 1 and India’s History S.No. On This Day Back Then Year 1. The Administration of Justice in Bombay 1672 2. The Birth Anniversary of Kamla Nehru 1899 3. Non - cooperation Movement 1920 4. The Death Anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak 1920 5. Inauguration of Nationalised Airways at Safdarjung 1952 6. All airlines in the country were nationalised 1953 7. Bombay Merged Territories and Areas (Jagirs Abolition) Act 1954 8. Foundation Day of National Book Trust in India 1957 9. Arjan Singh got the position of the Chief of the Air Staff and became the Air Marshal 1964 10. Death Anniversary of Begum Qudsia Aijaz Rasul 2001

SIGNIFICANCE OF AUGUST 1 IN THE HISTORY OF INDIA

1. The Administration of Justice in Bombay (1672)

The English East India Company eliminated Portuguese law and customs and replaced them with English law. On August 1, 1672, the English East India Company declared that the court would then have authority over all civil, criminal, probate, and testamentary matters. This move introduced English Laws in Bombay.

2. The Birth Anniversary of Kamla Nehru (1899)

Kamala Nehru (1 August 1899 – 28 February 1936), was the wife of Jawaharlal Nehru. As an activist in the national movements and the Non Cooperation Movement of 1921, she moved masses and groups of women in Allahabad to protest against the shopthatch traded in foreign textiles and liquor.

3. Non-Cooperation Movement (1920)

The Non-Cooperation Movement was launched on August 1, 1920 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. The movement moved masses to boycott the use of foreign goods, adherence to the services of the British and the laws under colonial rule.

4. The Death Anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak (1920)

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a teacher, freedom fighter and social reformer. Britishers called him ‘The father of the Indian Unrest’ and Mahatma Gandhi called him ‘The Maker of Modern India’. His popularity among the masses and his impactful leadership titled him as ‘Lokmanya’ which means being accepted by the people as a leader.

5. Inauguration of Nationalised Airways at Safdarjung (1952)

The Nationalised Airways at Safdarjung was inaugurated by Jawahar Lal Nehru on August 1, 1952.

6. Nationalisation of all Airlines (1953)

In 1953, the government nationalised every airline in India in order to guarantee high-quality services for air travel under the The Air Corporations Act of 1953.

7. The Bombay Merged Territories and Areas (Jagirs Abolition) Act (1953)

The Bombay Merged Territories and Areas (Jagirs Abolition) Act, 1953 came into effect on August 1, 1954, abolishing all Jagirs in the Bombay State. The Jagirdars were then considered "occupants" of the lands, including the forest areas, under section 5 of the Act.

8. Foundation Day of National Book Trust in India (1957)

The National Book Trust was established on August 1, 1957. Dr S Radhakrishnan gave the Foundation Day speech during the inauguration of National Book Trust at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi

9. Arjan Singh became the Chief of the Air Staff

Arjan Singh reached the apex of his career when he assumed the position of Chief of the Air Staff on August 1, 1964, while still holding the rank of Air Marshal. He was the first Air Chief to maintain his flying category through his CAS level. He had flown over 60 different kinds of aircraft, including cargo planes like the Super Constellation as well as biplanes from before World War II and more modern Gnats and Vampires.

10. Death Anniversary of Begum Qudsia Aijaz Rasul

Out of 389 members in the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Constitution of India, Begum Qudsia Aijaz Rasul (2 April, 1909 – 1 August, 2001) was the only Muslim woman. She played a significant role in discussions for muslims to willingly give up their demand for allocated seats for religious minorities. She was also a renowned writer and also had keen interest in sports and led the Indian Women Hockey Federation for 20 years.

Discussion

Knowledge about the major events which led to the Independence of India and the development of Modern India, which is one of the largest democracies in the world, plays a significant role in providing us the opportunity to celebrate the struggle for independence and the unity in diversity.

