On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What Happened on August 3? Check Historical Events

August is one of the months of the year that fills us with zeal as we start to prepare for the celebration of Independence Day on August 15. The day that brought light and hope to the country and laid the foundation of the nation as one of the largest democracies in the world. Let’s understand the history behind this day and the events that led to this joyous day. In this article, we will discuss the importance of August 3 in the history of India’s freedom struggle.

August 3 and India’s History

As we are approaching August 15, a major day in the history of India’s struggle for independence and the day that is celebrated as India’s Independence Day, let us learn about the different historical events that have taken place in India on August 3 in last 5 centuries and gear up for the Independence Day Celebrations of the year 2023.

SIGNIFICANCE OF AUGUST 3 IN THE HISTORY OF INDIA

1. The Treaty of Greenville was signed on August 3, 1795

Many Native American tribes and the United States brought an end to the Northwest Indian War on August 3, 1795, when the Treaty of Greenville was signed. Massive areas of Native American land were handed over to the United States in exchange for a number of agreements under the terms of the treaty, which also established peace and set boundaries.

2. Birth Anniversary of Maithili Sharan Gupta, born on August 3, 1886

The renowned Hindi poet Maithili Sharan Gupta was born on August 3, 1886. His significant contributions to Hindi literature, particularly his popular patriotic and inspirational poems, are celebrated and remembered on August 3, as we celebrate his birth anniversary.

3. Birth Anniversary of Shakeel Badayuni, born on August 3, 1916

The renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Shakeel Badayuni was born on August 3, 1916. Many of his poems have been converted into songs in Indian cinema. These songs gained popularity among audiences around the world.

4. Birth Anniversary of Jaidev, born on August 3, 1918

Jaidev, the popular music composer and lyricist, was born on August 3, 1918. His soulful compositions and songs continue to be remembered, by music lovers and generations, to this day.

5. Birth Anniversary of Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, born on August 3, 1936

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra is a renowned exponent of the Kirana gharana (school) of Hindustani classical music, particularly the Khayal and the "Purab Ang" - Thumri. He was born in Banaras on August 3, 1936.

6. Mahatma Gandhi's first and only visit to Kashmir, (August 1, 1947 - August 4, 1947)

From August 1 to August 4, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi travelled to Kashmir. He urged people to live in harmony and solidarity in unrest-prone areas throughout this historic journey. This journey is considered Mahatma Gandhi’s first and only visit to Kashmir.

7. Dalit History - B.R. Ambedkar became the first Law Minister of Independent India, August 3, 1947

On August 3, 1947, B.R. Ambedkar was appointed as India's first law minister. This historical moment marked a turning point for social justice and Dalit empowerment in the newly independent country.

8. Death Anniversary of Devdas Mohandas Gandhi, died on August 3, 1957

The son of Mahatma Gandhi, Devdas Mohandas Gandhi, died on August 3, 1957. He was one of the freedom fighters and activists who moved the masses to pursue the path of non-violence following the principles and learnings from Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of independent India.

Knowledge about the major events that led to the Independence of India and the development of Modern India, which is one of the largest democracies in the world, plays a significant role in providing us with the opportunity to celebrate the struggle for independence and unity in diversity.

