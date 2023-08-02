On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What Happened on August 2? Check Historical Events

August is one of the months of the year that fills us with zeal as we start to prepare for the celebration of Independence Day on August 15. The day that brought light and hope to the country and laid the foundation of the nation as one of the largest democracies in the world. Let’s understand the history behind this day and the events that led to this joyous day. In this article, we will discuss the importance of August 2 in the history of India’s freedom struggle.

August 2 and India’s History

As we are approaching August 15, a major day in the history of India’s struggle for independence and the day that is celebrated as India’s Independence Day, let us learn about the different historical events that have taken place in India on August 2 in last 5 centuries and gear up for the Independence Day Celebrations of the year 2023.

SIGNIFICANCE OF AUGUST 2 IN THE HISTORY OF INDIA

1. Government of India Act (1858)

The Government of India Act of I858 was passed on August 2, 1858. It marked an end to the rule of the East India Company in India as the administrative powers were directly vested in the hands of the British Raj.

2. Birth Anniversary of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray (1861)

Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, who is also known as the ‘Father of Indian Chemistry’, was born on August 2, 1861. He was the founder of the first modern Indian research school in chemistry and India’s first pharmaceutical company - Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals.

3. Birth Anniversary of Pingali Venkayya (1876)

Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter, a follower of Gandhi, and the designer of the Indian National Flag, was born on August 2, 1876. In his first design, Venkayya added red and green stripes to the flag to represent the Hindus and Muslims, respectively, in the country. However, on Gandhi’s suggestion, he added a white strip to also represent the people of all the other religions in the country. The flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, as the national flag of India.

4. Birth Anniversary of Ravishankar Shukla (1877)

Ravishankar Shukla, a lawyer, an activist in the independence movement, a member of the constituent assembly, and later the first Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was born on August 2, 1877. He headed a committee in the constituent assembly that demanded to draft the constitution in Hindi as well and campaigned to make Hindi the national language of India, replacing the English language. His contribution to the freedom struggle was essential to moving all the princely states to merge with India.

5. Death Anniversary of Ramkinkar Baij (1980)

Ramkinkar Baij (25 May 1906 – 2 August 1980) was an Indian sculptor and painter who studied and later taught at Santiniketan. He explored his interests in sculpture and initiated the creation of iconic sculpture art at Santiniketan. He played a significant role in the Santiniketan art movement, and his sculptural art continues to inspire generations ahead.

Discussion

Knowledge about the major events that led to the Independence of India and the development of Modern India, which is one of the largest democracies in the world, plays a significant role in providing us with the opportunity to celebrate the struggle for independence and unity in diversity.

