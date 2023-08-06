August is one of the months of the year that fills us with zeal as we start to prepare for the celebration of Independence Day on August 15. The day that brought light and hope to the country and laid the foundation of the nation as one of the largest democracies in the world. Let’s understand the history behind this day and the events that led to this joyous day. In this article, we will discuss the importance of August 6 in the history of India’s freedom struggle.

August 6 and India’s History

As we are approaching August 15, a major day in the history of India’s struggle for independence and the day that is celebrated as India’s Independence Day, let us learn about the different historical events that have taken place in India on August 6 in last five centuries and gear up for the Independence Day Celebrations of the year 2023.

SIGNIFICANCE OF AUGUST 6 IN THE HISTORY OF INDIA

1. Dr. Gurdial Singh Dhillon (August 6, 1915 – March 23, 1992)

Dr. Gurdial Singh Dhillon was born on August 6, 1915, in Panjwar, Punjab, into a Dhillon Jat family with historical connections to the Bhangi misl rulers. He served as the speaker of the Lok Sabha twice for 6 consecutive years between 1969 to 1975. He also served as the Indian High Commissioner to Canada from 1980 to 1882 and as the Minister of Agriculture from 1986 to 1988. Dr. Gurdial Singh Dhillon was involved in the Harse Chhina Mogha Morcha rebellion in 1947, which indicates his active participation in political and social movements during that time.

2. K. M. Chandy (August 6, 1921 – September 7, 1998)

Kizhakkayil Mathai Chandy was an Indian politician known for his significant contributions to various fields. He served as the governor of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. In his early political career, he was elected unanimously to the State Legislature at the age of 26 and played a key role in establishing and growing several co-operative institutions in Kerala. He founded the first Youth Congress Unit, Meenachil Co-operative Land Mortgage Bank, Palai Co-operative Marketing Society, and the Indian Rubber Growers Association. He also played a crucial role in India's participation in international rubber conferences and the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries. Additionally, he was the former president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and chairman of the Rubber Board.

3. Surendranath Banerjee (November 10, 1848 – August 6, 1925)

Sir Surendranath Banerjee, also known as Rashtraguru, passed away on August 6, 1925, was a prominent Indian nationalist leader during the British Rule. He established the Indian National Association, a nationalist group aiming to unite Hindus and Muslims for political activism. Surendranath was also among the founding members of the Indian National Congress. While supporting the Montagu–Chelmsford Reforms, which differed from the Congress's stance, he eventually parted ways with the party and founded a new organization called the Indian National Liberation Federation in 1919, along with several other liberal leaders.

4. A. G. Kripal Singh, Indian cricketer (August6, 1933 – July 22, 1987)

Kripal Singh, from a cricketing family, excelled as an attacking batsman and off-spin bowler. He played a key role in Madras winning the Ranji Trophy in 1954-55. On his Test debut against New Zealand, he scored a remarkable century. Despite injuries, he became a national selector for the cricket team. He died at the age of 53.

5. ‘Comrades Party’ - A farewell to Indian Army Comrades going to Pakistan, August 6, 1947

On August 6, 1947, in New Delhi, the "Comrades' Party" took place to bid farewell to the Indian Army comrades who had joined Pakistan during the partition. The event's sentiments served as a poignant reminder of the profound changes in the relationship between the two countries since then and the strong bonds that once existed between them.

The day of India's independence was drawing near, but it was a time of mixed emotions due to the partition and the separation of Pakistan. As some officers and soldiers departed for Pakistan, the Indian Army also underwent division. On August 6, 1947, a heartfelt farewell gathering took place in Delhi, where emotions ran high. At the Red Fort, a farewell party was organised for the soldiers and officers heading to Pakistan. Several prominent leaders, including Lord Mountbatten and India's then Defense Minister, Sardar Baldev Singh, attended the event. They held hands and sang farewell songs, leaving many deeply touched, with tears in their eyes.

6. Adhar Kumar Chatterji (March 4, 1914 – August 6, 2001)

Admiral Adhar Kumar Chattеrji was a wеll-known figurе in thе Indian Navy. Hе was born on March 4, 1914, and diеd on August 6, 2001. Hе hеld thе distinction of bеing thе first Indian naval commandеr to achiеvе thе rank of full Admiral, holding thе position of 6th Chiеf of thе Naval Staff from March 4, 1966 to Fеbruary 28, 1970. Hе еstablishеd important rеforms and rеorganisеd thе navy, crеating thе Wеstеrn and Eastеrn Naval Commands along with thе Wеstеrn Flееt. Hе is rеnownеd for playing a crucial part in changing thе Indian Navy. Furthеrmorе, by supеrvising thе commissioning of INS Kalvari (S23) in 1967, Admiral Chattеrji playеd a significant rolе in introducing thе Indian Navy into thе еra of submarinеs. His еfforts arе imprintеd forеvеr in thе rеcords of thе Indian Navy.

7. Sushma Swaraj (Fеbruary 14, 1952 – August 6, 2019)

Sushma Swaraj was an Indian politician and Ministеr of Extеrnal Affairs from 2014 to 2019. A prominеnt BJP lеadеr, shе was thе sеcond woman to hold thе post aftеr Indira Gandhi. Swaraj was a sеvеn-timе Mеmbеr of Parliamеnt and thе youngеst cabinеt ministеr in Haryana at 25. Shе briеfly sеrvеd as Dеlhi's first fеmalе Chiеf Ministеr in 1998.

Discussion

Knowledge about the major events that led to the Independence of India and the development of Modern India, which is one of the largest democracies in the world, plays a significant role in providing us with the opportunity to celebrate the struggle for independence and unity in diversity.

Stay tuned to know more about the events that led to the independence of India as we explore the journey in the coming articles on ‘On this Day Back Then: Independence Day History’ on the Jagran Josh website.