ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Expected At 9 PM Today, Check Result Updates Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce the ICAI CA foundation results by 9 pm today, August 7, 2023. According to the official notification released, the ICAI CA June 2023 foundation results will be announced late in the evening on August 7, 2023, or early morning on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the CA foundation exam and are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the results can keep visiting the official website for further result updates.

The notification regarding the announcement of the date and time for the ICAI CA foundation results was announced on August 3, 2023. The ICAI CA foundation result will be announced on the official website of ICAI. candidates who have appeared for the June 2023 session exam will be able to check their results by entering the login credentials in the result link given.

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 session results will be available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also check the ICAI CA foundation result through the link provided below.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 - Direct Link Available Soon

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023

The ICAI CA foundation results will be available on the official website of ICAI. The link for students to check the ICAI CA result will be available by 9 pm today. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check their ICAI CA foundation result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the ICAI CA roll number and registration number in the result link along with the password

Step 4: The ICAI CA foundation result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 session result for further reference

According to the marking scheme followers, candidates are required to score a minimum of 40$ marks in their CA foundation exam and a total of 50% aggregate in order to be considered as cleared in the CA foundation exam.

