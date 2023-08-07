ICAI CA Foundation Result Out Live Updates: Check ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 Time, Score Card, Toppers List, and PDF Download Link Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 session exam result today, August 7, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the June 2023 session exams can check their results through the link on the official website icai.nic.in.

To check the CA Foundation result 2023 students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number and registration number in the result link provided.

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result?



Does ICAI release a toppers list?

ICAI will be releasing the toppers list shortly after the CA foundation result is declared. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the CA toppers list here.

ICAI CA Foundation List Out

What after ICAI CA Foundation Result

After the ICAI CA foundation result 2023 is announced qualified candidates can register for intermediate programmes. The applications for the intermediate exams will be available on the official website icai.org.

When will ICAI announce CA Foundation Result?

The ICAI CA foundation result is expected to be announced by 9 pm today, August 7, 2023. As per the official notification, however, the CA foundation result is also expected by the early hours of August 8, 2023.

ICAI CA December 2022 Statistics

According to data provided, a total of 126015 students appeared for the CA Foundation December 2022 exams. Check complete statistics here.

Particulars Male Female Total Number of candidates appeared 68294 57721 126015 Number of candidates passed 20195 16669 36864 Pass percentage 29.57 28.88 29.25

ICAI CA Foundation List of Websites

The ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 session results will be announced online today, August 7, 2023. The list of websites for students to check the CA Foundation result is provided below,.

icai.nic.in

icai.org















ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Notification

Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 PM) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August 2023

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Expected Today

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 session results will be announced today, August 7, 2023. According to the official notification released, the results are expected to be announced by 9 pm on the official website icai.org.in or icai.nic.in.

