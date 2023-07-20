NCERT Class 11 MCQs of Themes in World History Theme 1 - Writing and City Life of Section 1 - Early Societies 2023

Theme 1 - Writing and City Life of Section 1 - Early Societies 2023 - The study of ancient civilizations offers a fascinating journey into the roots of human history, where the development of writing and the emergence of city life played pivotal roles in shaping the course of human civilization. This article delves into the significant themes of "Writing" and "City Life" as explored in the NCERT Themes in World History book, focusing on the CBSE syllabus. Through a series of thought-provoking multiple-choice questions (MCQs), readers are taken on a captivating exploration of the world's earliest scripts, ancient city-states, and the profound impact of these historical elements.

Throughout the ages, humanity has woven a rich tapestry of civilizations, each with its unique contributions to the grand narrative of human progress. Among the defining threads that have shaped our journey are the pivotal themes of "Writing" and "City Life." From the earliest scratches on clay tablets to the bustling metropolises that now dot the globe, these historical elements have played a profound role in shaping the course of human development.

In this article, we embark on a captivating journey back in time, delving into the intriguing world of ancient civilizations as explored in the NCERT Themes in World History book, with a particular focus on the CBSE Theme 1 syllabus. By navigating a series of thought-provoking multiple-choice questions (MCQs), we aim to unravel the mysteries behind the birth of writing systems and the rise of city life, shedding light on the intellectual and cultural milestones that have paved the way for modern society. So, let us step back in time and uncover the fascinating origins of writing and the genesis of vibrant city communities that have left an enduring legacy on the world stage.

15 MCQs on Theme 1 - Writing and City Life

Here are 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on CBSE Theme 1 - Writing and City Life of the NCERT Themes in World History book:

1. Which ancient civilization is credited with the invention of writing around 3200 BCE?

a) Mesopotamia

b) Egypt

c) Harappa

d) China

2. The earliest form of writing in Mesopotamia was known as:

a) Hieroglyphics

b) Cuneiform

c) Pictographs

d) Sanskrit

3. The Indus Valley Civilization used a script that remains undeciphered. This script was primarily found on:

a) Seals and pottery

b) Papyrus scrolls

c) Stone tablets

d) Animal hides

4. The famous Egyptian text that contains a collection of spells and religious writings is known as:

a) The Rosetta Stone

b) The Pyramid Texts

c) The Book of the Dead

d) The Code of Hammurabi

5. The term "hieroglyphics" is derived from two Greek words, which mean:

a) "Sacred Carve"

b) "Written language"

c) "Pictorial writing"

d) "Secret codes"

Also Read - Class 9 History: India and the Contemporary World - I

6. In ancient China, the writing system that uses characters representing words or ideas is known as:

a) Jiaguwen

b) Pictographs

c) Oracle bone script

d) Calligraphy

7. Which city is often considered the first true "city" in history and was located in present-day Iraq?

a) Mohenjo-Daro

b) Harappa

c) Uruk

d) Thebes

8. The Sumerian city-state that is credited with the invention of the earliest form of writing was:

a) Ur

b) Babylon

c) Uruk

d) Lagash

9. Which ancient Greek city was known for its democratic governance and emphasis on philosophy and arts?

a) Sparta

b) Athens

c) Corinth

d) Thebes

10. The famous philosopher who was a student of Socrates and wrote extensively about life in ancient Athens was:

a) Aristotle

b) Plato

c) Alexander the Great

d) Sophocles

11. The ancient Indian city known for its well-planned streets, drainage systems, and advanced water management was:

a) Pataliputra

b) Varanasi

c) Taxila

d) Mohenjo-Daro

12. The "Epic of Gilgamesh" is an ancient literary work from which city?

a) Uruk

b) Athens

c) Memphis

d) Harappa

13. The ancient city of Alexandria, famous for its great library, was located in which country?

a) Greece

b) Egypt

c) Persia

d) Rome

14. The ancient Mayan city, known for its advanced writing system and complex calendar, is located in present-day:

a) Mexico

b) Peru

c) Egypt

d) China

15. The Great Wall of China, one of the most iconic structures in history, was built primarily during the reign of which dynasty?

a) Han Dynasty

b) Qin Dynasty

c) Tang Dynasty

d) Ming Dynasty

Also Read - Comprehensive MCQs of NCERT Class 9 History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics: Chapterwise and Subjectwise Revised Syllabus Download PDF 2023 - 2024

ANSWER KEY

a) Mesopotamia b) Cuneiform a) Seals and pottery c) The Book of the Dead a) Sacred Carve a) Jiaguwen c) Uruk c) Uruk b) Athens b) Plato d) Mohenjo-Daro a) Uruk b) Egypt a) Mexico b) Qin Dynasty