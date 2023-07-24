NCERT Class 11 MCQs of Theme 6 - Displacing Indigenous Peoples of Section 4 - Towards Modernisation CBSE 2023

Theme 6 - Displacing Indigenous Peoples of Section 4 - Towards Modernisation 2023 - Check out these crucial multiple-choice questions (MCQs) focusing on the historical theme of displacing indigenous populations, covering key events, causes, and consequences, to ace your upcoming exams!

Theme 6 - Displacing Indigenous Peoples

Here are 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on CBSE Theme 6 - Displacing Indigenous Peoples from the NCERT Class 11 Themes in World History book:

1. Which historical process is discussed in Theme 6 - Displacing Indigenous Peoples?

a) Industrial Revolution

b) Cultural Revolution

c) Agricultural Revolution

d) Neolithic Revolution

2. The concept of "terra nullius" was used by European colonizers to justify:

a) Forced religious conversion

b) Slave trade

c) Land appropriation from indigenous people

d) Establishment of trading posts

3. The forced relocation of Native Americans from their ancestral lands to designated reservations is a significant example of displacement in:

a) Asia

b) Africa

c) Americas

d) Europe

4. The Maori people faced displacement as a result of colonization in which modern-day country?

a) Canada

b) Australia

c) New Zealand

d) Mexico

5. Which 19th-century event led to the displacement of millions of indigenous people in India?

a) Opium Wars

b) Sepoy Mutiny

c) Indian Rebellion

d) Civil Disobedience Movement

6. The book "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" by Dee Brown documents the displacement of which Native American tribe?

a) Apache

b) Navajo

c) Both a) and b)

d) None of the above

7. The "Trail of Tears" was a forced relocation of Native American tribes in which country?

a) Canada

b) Australia

c) United States

d) Brazil

8. The colonization of Africa during the Scramble for Africa resulted in the displacement of numerous indigenous tribes due to:

a) Religious conflicts

b) Ethnic cleansing

c) Technological advancement

d) Territorial expansion

9. The indigenous people of Australia are referred to as:

a) Aborigines

b) Maoris

c) Inuits

d) Sami

10. The forced displacement of the Cherokee Nation in the 1830s, known as the "Trail of Tears," was a result of which government policy?

a) Indian Removal Act

b) Homestead Act

c) Reconstruction Act

d) Alien and Sedition Acts

11. The displacement of indigenous peoples in Australia, Canada, and the United States can be attributed to a colonial ideology that viewed these lands as "empty" and in need of "civilizing." This ideology is known as:

a) Terra Nullius

b) Eminent Domain

c) Laissez-faire

d) Manifest Destiny

12. The indigenous Ainu people have faced displacement in which country?

a) China

b) Russia

c) Japan

d) South Korea

13. The establishment of Indian reservations in the United States aimed to:

a) Encourage intermarriage between tribes and settlers

b) to assert U.S. government control, mitigate conflicts with settlers, and encourage Native American assimilation.

c) Convert indigenous people to Christianity

d) Promote political rights for indigenous people

14. The term "Stolen Generations" refers to the forced removal of Indigenous children from their families in:

a) Canada

b) New Zealand

c) Australia

d) South Africa

15. The forced displacement and relocation of Native American tribes to designated areas in the United States, such as the "Indian Territory," is commonly referred to as:

a) The Long March

b) The Reservation System

c) The Great Trek

d) The Diaspora

ANSWER KEY