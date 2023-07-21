NCERT Class 11 MCQs of Themes in World History Theme 2 - An Empire Across Three Continents of Section 2 - Empires CBSE 2023

This article delves into the intriguing world of empires that once spanned three continents, shaping the course of history and leaving a lasting impact on civilization. The MCQs presented in this piece cover prominent empires like the Maurya Empire and the Roman Empire, shedding light on their rise, fall, and their contributions to global culture. From the mighty Mongol Empire's conquests to the far-reaching legacy of the Byzantine Empire, readers will embark on a journey to explore the remarkable tales of empires that once thrived across Asia, Europe, and Africa. Whether it's the spread of Buddhism during the Maurya Empire or the influence of Christianity in the later Roman Empire, these MCQs offer a glimpse into the diverse and complex narratives of ancient history. So, get ready to test your knowledge and discover the secrets of these fascinating empires that once ruled across three continents!

Theme 2 - An Empire Across Three Continents of Section 2 - Empires 2023 NCERT Class 11 History MCQs

Embark on a captivating journey through the annals of history as we explore the rise and fall of empires that stretched their dominion across not one, but three continents. From the enigmatic Maurya Empire in ancient India to the illustrious Roman Empire, these empires left an indelible mark on the world's cultural, political, and social landscape. In this article, we present a series of thought-provoking multiple-choice questions (MCQs), on Theme 2: An Empire Across Three Continents, that will test your knowledge and uncover the intriguing tales of power, conquest, and cultural exchange that defined these influential civilizations. Join us as we traverse the realms of history and unearth the remarkable legacies of empires that spanned across Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Theme 2 - An Empire Across Three Continents

Here are 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on CBSE Theme 2 - An Empire Across Three Continents of the NCERT Themes in World History book:

1. Which empire emerged across three continents and dominated a significant part of the ancient world?

a) Roman Empire

b) Egyptian Empire

c) Maurya Empire

d) Mongol Empire

2. The empire that extended from Anatolia (modern-day Turkey) to northern India was known as the:

a) Ottoman Empire

b) Gupta Empire

c) Persian Empire

d) Maurya Empire

3. The capital of the Maurya Empire was:

a) Athens

b) Pataliputra

c) Rome

d) Alexandria

4. The famous ancient Indian ruler who embraced Buddhism and promoted its spread was:

a) Chandragupta Maurya

b) Asoka

c) Harsha

d) Ashurbanipal

5. The Maurya Empire's decline was primarily attributed to:

a) Invasion by the Persians

b) Invasion by the Huns

c) Internal conflicts and weak rulers

d) Outbreak of a deadly pandemic

6. The major religion that spread through the trade routes during the Maurya Empire was:

a) Christianity

b) Zoroastrianism

c) Hinduism

d) Buddhism

7. The city of Alexandria, founded by Alexander the Great, was a major center for:

a) Trade and commerce

b) Literature and philosophy

c) Military training

d) Religious pilgrimage

8. Which of the following regions was NOT part of the Roman Empire?

a) Gaul (modern-day France)

b) Hispania (modern-day Spain)

c) Britannia (modern-day United Kingdom)

d) Germania (modern-day Germany)

9. The Roman Empire was divided into two parts: the Western Roman Empire and the:

a) Eastern Roman Empire

b) Southern Roman Empire

c) Northern Roman Empire

d) Central Roman Empire

10. The religion that became prominent in the later Roman Empire and influenced its culture was:

a) Judaism

b) Christianity

c) Islam

d) Hinduism

11. The nomadic people from the Asian steppe who invaded and contributed to the fall of the Roman Empire were the:

a) Vandals

b) Huns

c) Visigoths

d) Moors

12. The famous Roman legal code that influenced many legal systems in the world was called:

a) Twelve Tables

b) Code of Hammurabi

c) Quran

d) Talmud

13. Which Roman emperor is known for adopting Christianity as the official religion of the Roman Empire?

a) Julius Caesar

b) Augustus

c) Constantine the Great

d) Nero

14. The Byzantine Empire, a continuation of the Eastern Roman Empire, had its capital in:

a) Constantinople

b) Athens

c) Rome

d) Alexandria

15. The Byzantine Empire's major contribution to the field of education was the preservation of:

a) Indian classical texts

b) Roman and Greek literature

c) Chinese philosophical treatises

d) Persian scientific manuscripts

Remember, these questions are based on CBSE Theme 2 - "An Empire Across Three Continents" and are intended to test your knowledge and understanding of the topic.

ANSWER KEY

Here are the answers to the MCQs on CBSE Theme 2 - "An Empire Across Three Continents" of the NCERT Themes in World History book:

d) Mongol Empire

c) Persian Empire

b) Pataliputra

b) Asoka

c) Internal conflicts and weak rulers

d) Buddhism

b) Literature and philosophy

d) Germania (modern-day Germany)

a) Eastern Roman Empire

b) Christianity

b) Huns

a) Twelve Tables

c) Constantine the Great

a) Constantinople

b) Roman and Greek literature





