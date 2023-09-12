CBSE Class 12 Maths Additional Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Maths Additional Practice Questions 2024: In this article, students can find CBSE Class 12 Maths Additional Practice Questions for 2024. Students appearing for upcoming CBSE Board Examinations in 2024 should have a detailed look at this practice question paper and analyze the type of questions present there. For students who wish to save the additional practice question paper and marking scheme for future reference, we have attached a free PDF download link below.

CBSE has released a new set of practice question papers for all subjects of classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. This has been done in line with the government’s policy of improving the status of academics in the country. Various changes are being made by the officials in the education system, policies, academics, and assessment patterns. The introduction of multiple choice questions as an important form of assessment in CBSE annual examination question papers was also an essential step since it increased the level of Board Exams.

Similarly, the practice questions presented in the additional question paper are said to have 50 % competency-based questions. These form of questions are practical in nature and are prepared in a manner such that it is related to real-life applications. These practice papers will strengthen your Board Exam preparation and will put a new challenge, a new approach towards academics is seen in India. Now, students will not have to mug up or indulge in rote learning, instead, they will have to focus on practical applications of theoretical concepts and understand why is the topic being taught and how is it relevant to the real world.

Students are requested to go through the additional practice paper and marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Maths presented below.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Additional Practise Question Paper 2024

The practice question paper is an additional sample paper for students of Class 12. The questions have been presented in the form of a question paper with proper division of sections and marks allotment. Before you go through the practice questions, have a look at the instructions mentioned in the question paper.

General Instructions

The question paper consists of five sections, namely, A, B, C, D, and E. All the sections and questions are mandatory for students to attend. However, some questions have internal choices.

Section A has 18 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and 2 Assertion-Reasoning based questions of 1 mark each.

Section- B has 5 Very Short Answer Type questions of 2 marks each.

Section C has 6 Short Answer Type questions of 3 marks each.

Section D has 4 Long Answer Type questions of 5 marks each.

Section E has 3 source-based/case-based/passage-based/integrated units of assessments of 4 marks each.

Time allowed for the paper is 3 hours

The exam will be a of total 80 marks.

To download the CBSE Class 12 Maths Additional Practise Paper, click on the link below

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2024

Sections Type of Questions No of questions Marks Allotted Section-A Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 20 1 x 20 = 20 Section-B Very Short Answer Questions (VSA) 5 5 x 2 = 10 Section-C Short Answer Type Questions 6 6 x 3 = 18 Section-D Long Answer Type Questions 4 4 x 5 = 20 Section-E Source-Based/Case Study 3 3 x 4 = 12

To download CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2024, click on the link below

