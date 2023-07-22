NCERT Class 11 History MCQs: Changing Cultural Traditions Theme 5, Section 3 CBSE

Theme 5 - Changing Cultural Traditions of Section 3 - Changing Traditions 2023 - Discover India's diverse cultural heritage through CBSE Class 11 History MCQs, exploring religious reformers like Raja Ram Mohan Roy and spiritual teachings of Kabir and Guru Nanak Dev.

NCERT Class 11 MCQs of Theme 5 - Changing Cultural Traditions of Section 3 - Changing Traditions CBSE 2023

Step into the fascinating world of India's diverse cultural traditions through the lens of CBSE Class 11 History MCQs. This article provides a concise glimpse into the pivotal moments, influential figures, and significant events that have shaped the country's vibrant heritage, offering readers a glimpse of the historical and artistic evolution that continues to inspire and captivate the world.

Theme 5 - Changing Cultural Traditions

Here are 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on CBSE Theme 5 - Changing Cultural Traditions from the NCERT Class 11 Themes in World History book:

1. Which religious reformer promoted the doctrine of 'Sati Pratha' abolition in early 19th-century India?

A) Raja Ram Mohan Roy

B) Swami Vivekananda

C) Guru Nanak Dev

D) Dadabhai Naoroji

2. The 'Tantra' and 'Mantra' texts are associated with which ancient Indian religion?

A) Jainism

B) Islamism

C) Hinduism

D) Zoroastrianism

3. The Bhakti saints of the medieval period were known for promoting:

A) Rituals and ceremonies

B) Social hierarchy and caste system

C) Love and devotion to God

D) Expansion of empires

4. Which Mughal ruler was known for his religious syncretism and founded the 'Din-i-Ilahi'?

A) Akbar

B) Babur

C) Aurangzeb

D) Shah Jahan

5. The famous Sufi saint, Nizamuddin Auliya, was a disciple of:

A) Fariduddin Ganjshakar

B) Ramananda

C) Guru Nanak Dev

D) Shankaracharya

6. Kabir and Guru Nanak Dev emphasized the importance of:

A) Pilgrimages

B) Idols and images of deities

C) Social justice and equality

D) Vedic rituals

7. Who among the following founded the 'Arya Samaj' in 1875 to promote Vedic teachings and social reform?

A) Swami Vivekananda

B) Swami Dayananda Saraswati

C) Raja Ram Mohan Roy

D) Syed Ahmad Khan

8. The 'Satyashodhak Samaj' was established by Jyotirao Phule to:

A) Promote the spread of Buddhism

B) Advocate for the rights of women

C) Encourage Hindu-Muslim unity

D) Campaign against untouchability

9. Which ruler was responsible for the construction of the famous Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha?

A) Harsha Vardhana

B) Chandragupta Maurya

C) Krishnadevaraya

D) Narasimhadeva I

10. The 'Puranas' are important texts in which religious tradition?

A) Jainism

B) Sikhism

C) Hinduism

D) Buddhism

11. The 'Vijayanagara Empire' flourished in which part of the Indian subcontinent?

A) Northern India

B) Central India

C) Eastern India

D) Southern India

12. Which art form gained prominence during the Mughal period, combining elements of Persian, Indian, and Islamic styles?

A) Kalamkari

B) Madhubani

C) Miniature painting

D) Warli painting

13. The 'Bhakti Movement' in India was primarily a reaction against:

A) The spread of Buddhism

B) The influence of Greek art

C) The rigidity of caste system and rituals

D) The decline of trade and commerce

14. Which ruler is known for constructing the world-renowned 'Taj Mahal' in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal?

A) Akbar

B) Aurangzeb

C) Shah Jahan

D) Humayun

15. The 'Sikh Khalsa' was organized by:

A) Guru Nanak Dev

B) Guru Gobind Singh

C) Guru Angad Dev

D) Guru Har Rai

ANSWER KEY

1) A) Raja Ram Mohan Roy

2) C) Hinduism

3) C) Love and devotion to God

4) A) Akbar

5) A) Fariduddin Ganjshakar

6) C) Social justice and equality

7) B) Swami Dayananda Saraswati

8) B) Advocate for the rights of women

9) D) Narasimhadeva I

10) C) Hinduism

11) D) Southern India

12) C) Miniature painting

13) C) The rigidity of caste system and rituals

14) C) Shah Jahan

15) B) Guru Gobind Singh