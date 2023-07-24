NCERT Class 11 MCQs of Theme 7 - Paths to Modernisation of Section 4 - Towards Modernisation CBSE 2023

Theme 7 - Paths to Modernisation of Section 4 - Towards Modernisation 2023 - Check out these crucial multiple-choice questions (MCQs) focusing on the historical theme of paths to modernisation, covering key events, causes, and consequences, to ace your upcoming exams!

Class 11 MCQs of Theme 7 - Paths to Modernisation of Section 4 - Towards Modernisation NCERT, CBSE 2023

In this article, we present a set of vital multiple-choice questions (MCQs) centered around the significant subject of paths to modernisation from the NCERT Class 11 Themes in World History book. Delve into the events, causes, and impacts of these modernisation events to enhance your exam preparation!

Theme 7 - Paths to Modernisation

Here are 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on CBSE Theme 7 - Paths to Modernisation from the NCERT Class 11 Themes in World History book:

1. The Self-Strengthening Movement in China during the 19th century aimed to:

a) Embrace Western culture and values

b) Restore the imperial examination system

c) Modernize China through a blend of traditional Chinese values and Western technology

d) Reject foreign influence and adopt isolationist policies

2. The Meiji Restoration took place in which country during the late 19th century?

a) China

b) India

c) Japan

d) Egypt

3. The Japanese term "fukoku kyohei" during the Meiji period translates to:

a) "Cultural Revolution"

b) "Restoration of the Emperor"

c) "Rich country, strong army"

d) "Open Door Policy"

4. Which samurai-led domain played a crucial role in overthrowing the Tokugawa Shogunate during the Meiji Restoration?

a) Choshu

b) Satsuma

c) Edo

d) Kyoto

5. The "Meiji Restoration" in Japan aimed to:

a) Reinstate the shogunate system

b) Modernize Japan through industrial reforms

c) Restore the imperial power and modernize the country

d) Establish a socialist government

6. Which Japanese city was chosen as the new imperial capital during the Meiji Restoration?

a) Kyoto

b) Osaka

c) Tokyo

d) Hiroshima

7. Which of the following was a significant challenge faced by the Meiji leaders during the modernization of Japan?

a) Economic prosperity and stable social structure

b) Overthrow of the imperial family

c) Resistance from the samurai class and regional domains

d) Abundant natural resources and advanced technology

Also Read - Class 9 History: India and the Contemporary World - I

8. The term "Boshin War" refers to the conflict between:

a) Japan and China over territorial disputes

b) The Ottoman Empire and European powers

c) The Tokugawa shogunate and the imperial forces during the Meiji Restoration

d) Egypt and France during the modernization era

9. The "Open Door Policy" in China aimed to:

a) Promote international trade and prevent colonization by Western powers

b) Establish a socialist economic system

c) Isolate China from the rest of the world

d) Adopt a policy of strict isolationism

10. The "Self-Strengthening Movement" in China emphasized the promotion of:

a) Traditional Confucian values and cultural practices

b) Western-style democracy and constitutional monarchy

c) Industrialization and military reforms

d) Isolationism and xenophobia

11. The "Meiji Constitution" of 1889 established:

a) A parliamentary system with an elected prime minister

b) A hereditary monarchy with absolute power

c) A military dictatorship under the shogunate

d) A federal republic with multiple states

12. The "Meiji Restoration" brought an end to which period of Japanese history?

a) Tokugawa Period

b) Heian Period

c) Sengoku Period

d) None

13. The Meiji leaders' successful efforts in abolishing the Tokugawa shogunate and restoring imperial rule are known as:

a) Satsuma Rebellion

b) Meiji Restoration

c) Battle of Ueno

d) Russo-Japanese War

14. From 1603 to 1867, members of the Tokugawa family in Japan held the position of

a) Shogun

b) Ottomans

c) Meiji

d) None of the above

15. The samurai (the warrior class) were the ruling elite and served:

a) Shoguns

b) Daimyo

c) Both a) and b)

d) None of the above

Also Read - Comprehensive MCQs of NCERT Class 9 History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics: Chapterwise and Subjectwise Revised Syllabus Download PDF 2023 - 2024

ANSWER KEY

c) Modernize China through a blend of traditional Chinese values and Western technology c) Japan c) "Rich country, strong army" a) Choshu c) Restore the imperial power and modernize the country c) Tokyo c) Resistance from the samurai class and regional domains c) The Tokugawa shogunate and the imperial forces during the Meiji Restoration a) Promote international trade and prevent colonization by Western powers c) Industrialization and military reforms b) A hereditary monarchy with absolute power a) Tokugawa Period b) Meiji Restoration a) Shogun c) Both a) and b)





