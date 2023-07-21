NCERT Class 11 MCQs of Themes in World History Theme 4 - The Three Orders of Section 3 - Changing Traditions CBSE 2023

Theme 4 - The Three Orders of Section 3 - Changing Traditions 2023 - This article explores the historical significance of "The Three Orders" in medieval Europe, as discussed in CBSE Theme 4 of NCERT Class 11 Themes in World History. The Three Orders refer to the hierarchical structure of medieval society, comprising the Clergy, Nobility, and Peasants. Feudalism, a political system based on reciprocal relationships, played a central role in governing this society. The emergence of knights, the code of chivalry, and the devastating impact of the Black Death are some key aspects covered. Furthermore, it delves into the transformative factors that led to the decline of feudalism and the rise of the modern nation-state.

Welcome to this insightful article on "The Three Orders in Medieval Europe," a captivating historical theme from the NCERT Class 11 Themes in World History book. Delving into the depths of medieval society, this article sheds light on the intricacies of the Clergy, Nobility, and Peasants—the Three Orders that shaped the fabric of feudal Europe. Discover the fascinating world of knights, chivalry, and the underlying political system of feudalism that governed the lives of people in this bygone era. Join us on this enriching journey as we explore the rise and decline of The Three Orders and their lasting impact on the emergence of modern nation-states.

Theme 4 - The Three Orders

Here are 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on CBSE Theme 4 - The Three Orders from the NCERT Class 11 Themes in World History book:

1. Which historical period is the focus of "The Three Orders" in Themes in World History?

a) Ancient Egypt

b) Medieval Europe

c) Classical India

d) Feudal Japan

2. The Three Orders in medieval Europe were categorized into which three main groups?

a) Clergy, Nobility, Peasants

b) Priests, Kings, Merchants

c) Monks, Knights, Serfs

d) Serfs, Merchants, Monarchs

3. Which group constituted the largest population in the feudal society during medieval times?

a) Clergy

b) Nobility

c) Serfs

d) Merchants

4. The political system in medieval Europe, based on reciprocal relationships between lords and vassals, is known as:

a) Democracy

b) Capitalism

c) Feudalism

d) Socialism

5. Which religious institution played a significant role in medieval European society and was closely associated with the first order?

a) Mosque

b) Church

c) Synagogue

d) Temple

6. The code of conduct that knights were expected to follow, emphasizing loyalty, bravery, and courtesy, is known as:

a) Chivalry

b) Code of Hammurabi

c) Magna Carta

d) Vassalage

7. What economic system dominated medieval Europe, in which land was exchanged for loyalty and military service?

a) Capitalism

b) Socialism

c) Feudalism

d) Mercantilism

8. Which of the following best describes the social status of the Nobility in medieval Europe?

a) They were the religious leaders and scholars of the society.

b) They were the wealthy merchants engaged in trade and commerce.

c) They were the peasants who worked on the land owned by the Clergy and Nobility.

d) They were the hereditary land-owning class with privileges and power.

9. Which technological innovation greatly influenced the social structure of medieval Europe by revolutionizing agriculture?

a) Printing press

b) Steam engine

c) Spinning wheel

d) Plow

10. The economic system prevalent in medieval Europe, where land and goods were exchanged for military protection and loyalty, is known as:

a) Capitalism

b) Socialism

c) Feudalism

d) Mercantilism

11. The devastating pandemic that struck Europe in the 14th century, resulting in a significant decline in population and impacting medieval society, was known as:

a) The Industrial Revolution

b) The Black Death

c) The Age of Enlightenment

d) The Renaissance

12. Which document, signed in 1215, limited the power of the English monarch and contributed to the idea of constitutional government?

a) The Magna Carta

b) The Declaration of Independence

c) The Bill of Rights

d) The Mayflower Compact

13. The famous book "The Decameron" by Giovanni Boccaccio, written during the time of the Black Death, is an example of:

a) Religious scripture

b) Historical chronicle

c) Literary humanism

d) Economic treatise

14. The Hanseatic League, an influential trading network in medieval Europe, was primarily focused on:

a) Maritime trade

b) Silk Road trade

c) Trans-Saharan trade

d) Columbian Exchange

15. In "The Three Orders," how were the social roles and occupations of individuals determined in medieval European society?

a) By individual skills and talents

b) By birth and inherited status

c) By religious affiliations

d) By military prowess

ANSWER KEY

Here is the answer key for the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on CBSE Theme 4 - The Three Orders from the NCERT Class 11 Themes in World History book:

1. b) Medieval Europe

2. a) Clergy, Nobility, Peasants

3. c) Serfs

4. c) Feudalism

5. b) Church

6. a) Chivalry

7. c) Feudalism

8. d) They were the hereditary land-owning class with privileges and power.

9. d) Plow

10. c) Feudalism

11. c) Merchants

12. a) The Magna Carta

13. c) Literary humanism

14. a) Maritime trade

15. b) By birth and inherited status