CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE has rationalised and updated the syllabus of Class 12 Political Science. Political Science, subject code 028, has theory paper for 80 marks and project / practical work for 20 marks. In this article, we have provided the list of deleted topics from the syllabus along with the number of pages that these topics fall on.
The rationalised content given below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.
Contemporary World Politics
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 1: The Cold War Era
|
1-16
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 3: US Hegemony in World Politics
|
31-50
|
Full Chapter
POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 2: Era of One-party Dominance
|
41
|
Full Page
|
Chapter 3: Politics of Planned Development
|
54-61
|
Full 8 Pages
|
62
|
Content with Visual
|
63
|
Exercise Questions 7, 8 and 9
|
Chapter 6: The Crisis of Democratic Order
|
105
113–117
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 7: Rise of Popular Movements
|
128–147
|
“Gujarat Riots”
|
Chapter 9: Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
194
|
Question 1(f)
CBSE Class 12 Political Science (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks Allotted
|
PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS
|
1
|
The End of Bipolarity
|
6
|
2
|
Contemporary Centres of Power
|
6
|
3
|
Contemporary South Asia
|
6
|
4
|
International Organizations
|
6
|
5
|
Security in the Contemporary World
|
6
|
6
|
Environment and Natural Resources
|
6
|
7
|
Globalisation
|
4
|
|
Total
|
40
|
PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE
|
1
|
Challenges of Nation-Building
|
6
|
2
|
Era of One-Party Dominance
|
4
|
3
|
Politics of Planned Development
|
2
|
4
|
India’s External Relations
|
6
|
5
|
Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
|
4
|
6
|
The Crisis of Democratic Order
|
4
|
7
|
Regional Aspirations
|
6
|
8
|
Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
8
|
|
Total
|
40
|
TOTAL
|
80