CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Find here the deleted topics and chapters from Class 12 CBSE Board’s Political Science Syllabus 2023-24.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE has rationalised and updated the syllabus of Class 12 Political Science. Political Science, subject code 028, has theory paper for 80 marks and project / practical work for 20 marks. In this article, we have provided the list of deleted topics from the syllabus along with the number of pages that these topics fall on.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

The rationalised content given below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.

Contemporary World Politics

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 1: The Cold War Era 1-16 Full Chapter Chapter 3: US Hegemony in World Politics 31-50 Full Chapter

POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 2: Era of One-party Dominance 41 Full Page Chapter 3: Politics of Planned Development 54-61 Full 8 Pages 62 Content with Visual 63 Exercise Questions 7, 8 and 9 Chapter 6: The Crisis of Democratic Order 105 113–117 Full Chapter Chapter 7: Rise of Popular Movements 128–147 “Gujarat Riots” Chapter 9: Recent Developments in Indian Politics 194 Question 1(f)

CBSE Class 12 Political Science (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24