CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE has rationalised and updated the syllabus of Class 12 Political Science. Political Science, subject code 028, has theory paper for 80 marks and project / practical work for 20 marks. In this article, we have provided the list of deleted topics from the syllabus along with the number of pages that these topics fall on.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

The rationalised content given below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.

Contemporary World Politics

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Chapter 1: The Cold War Era

1-16

Full Chapter

Chapter 3: US Hegemony in World Politics  

31-50

Full Chapter

POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Chapter 2: Era of One-party Dominance

41

Full Page

Chapter 3: Politics of Planned Development

54-61

Full 8 Pages

62

Content with Visual

63

Exercise Questions 7, 8 and 9

Chapter 6: The Crisis of Democratic Order 

105

113–117

Full Chapter

Chapter 7: Rise of Popular Movements

128–147

“Gujarat Riots”

Chapter 9: Recent Developments in Indian Politics

194

Question 1(f)

CBSE Class 12 Political Science (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Marks Allotted

PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS

1

The End of Bipolarity 

6

2

Contemporary Centres of Power 

6

3

Contemporary South Asia

6

4

International Organizations

6

5

Security in the Contemporary World

6

6

Environment and Natural Resources 

6

7

Globalisation

4

 

Total

40

PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE

1

Challenges of Nation-Building

6

2

Era of One-Party Dominance

4

3

Politics of Planned Development

2

4

India’s External Relations 

6

5

Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System

4

6

The Crisis of Democratic Order 

4

7

Regional Aspirations

6

8

Recent Developments in Indian Politics

8

 

Total

40

TOTAL

80

