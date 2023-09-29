CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024:
As thе acadеmic yеar 2023-2024 commеncеs, studеnts gеtting rеady for thе CBSE Class 12 History еxam will discovеr grеat advantagеs in acquainting thеmsеlvеs with thе еxam format and grading systеm. History holds significant importancе for studеnts pursuing humanitiеs, and having a grasp of thе еxam structurе can grеatly assist in еffеctivе prеparation. In this comprеhеnsivе guidе, wе will dеlvе into thе еxam pattеrn, scoring schеmе, and offеr somе valuablе prеparation advicе for thе CBSE Class 12 History еxam in thе acadеmic yеar 2023-2024.
CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2024:
- Question paper comprises five Sections – A, B, C, D and E. There are 34 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.
- Section A – Question 1 to 21 are MCQs of 1 mark each.
- Section B – Question no. 22 to 27 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60-80 words.
- Section C - Question no 28 to 30 are Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 300-350 words
- Section D – Question no.31 to 33 are Source based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each
- Section-E - Question no. 34 is Map based, carrying 5 marks that includes the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book.
- There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.
- In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.
CBSE Class 12 History Exam Marking Scheme 2024
|
Book
|
MCQ
|
SA
|
LA
|
Source Based
|
Map
|
Total
|
|
No of Questions
|
MM
|
No of Questions
|
MM
|
No of Questions
|
MM
|
No of Questions
|
MM
|
|
Theory
|
Internal
|
Part 1
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
|
25
|
|
Part 2
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
|
25
|
|
Part 3
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
|
25
|
|
Map
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05
|
05
|
|
Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
20
|
Total
|
7x 3=21
|
6x 3=18
|
3x 8= 24
|
3x4=12
|
1x5=5
|
100 marks
CBSE Class 12 History Paper Unit wise Marking Scheme 2024
|
Theme No.
|
Theme Title
|
Marks
|
1
|
Bricks, Beads and Bones
The Harappa Civilisation
|
25
|
2
|
Kings, Farmers and Towns
Early States and Economies (c.600 BCE600 CE)
|
3
|
Kingship, Caste and class
Early Societies (c. 600 BCE600 CE)
|
4
|
Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings
Cultural Developments (c. 600 BCE600 CE)
|
Themes in Indian History Part—II 25 Marks
|
5
|
Through the eyes of Travellers
Perceptions of Society (c. tenth to seventeenth centuries)
|
25
|
6
|
Bhakti-Sufi Traditions
Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts (c. eighth to eighteenth centuries)
|
7
|
An Imperial Capital – Vijayanagar (c. fourteenth to sixteenth centuries)
|
8
|
Peasants, zamindars and the States Agrarian Society and the Mughal Empire (c. sixteenth-seventeenth centuries)
|
Themes in Indian History Part—III 25 Marks
|
9
|
Colonialism and The Countryside
Exploring Official Archives
|
25
|
10
|
Rebels and Raj
1857 Revolt and its Representations
|
11
|
Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement
Civil Disobedience and Beyond
|
12
|
Framing of the Constitution
The Beginning of a New Era
|
|
Including Map work of the related Themes
|
05
|
|
Theory Total
|
80
|
|
Project Work
|
20
|
|
|
100
